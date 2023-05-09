Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, May 10, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment / health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /premiums

Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling /spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey/picnic/ movie with family

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Today is the day to take kare of health/travel/invest.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/health/investments/luxury items

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with / hospitalization of family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from diabetes / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel and enjoy your work

Finance: Expect expenditure for business /travel /entertainment

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Funtime/ travel with family is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ vehicle/house

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes will be benefited

Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated

Health: people may suffer from knee problems /chest pain/diabetes

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Day to travel/communicate/ work with caution

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Take decisions wisely.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with sibling/father indicated

Health: Shoulder pain/ knee pain /diabetes /ear pain is indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Day to communicate/ travel with caution as loss is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/tourism/ lodging will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Day to take care of health /injury/physical or mental stress

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/business/spouse

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ill health of family members is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/ hernia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment/health

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertisement , tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute in relationship is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/ skin disease/ back pain/eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Day to enjoy /entertainment / earn

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle/health

Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from diabetes/ chest problems/ backpain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Day to enjoy / entertainment/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / business/entertainment/study

Career: People in art/entertainment / sports/ medical /education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Picnic / movie time / fun with family is indicated

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red