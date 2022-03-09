e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 08, 2022, 05:05 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

Your responsibilities will increase.

Finance: You will have gains from various sources and your earnings will increase considerably.

Career: Work is on an upward swing and you will be actively involved in new business enterprises and undertakings.

Domestic and love life: Family discussions will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: Health will be good today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Green

Taurus

Expressing your ideas and views will work in your favour especially if you are thoroughly prepared.

Finance: You might make gains through speculative activities, mostly by trading in the stock market.

Career: Those in the politics and social sectors will be under the spotlight.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve, which will ease some of your tension.

Health: You need to take care of your injuries.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Forest green

Gemini

You will be busier today.

Finance: Your mind will be disturbed throughout the day. You will make money but not that much to satisfy your needs.

Career: In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.

Domestic and love life: Repair of electronics will need immediate attention to avoid further expenses.

Health: There could be a dip in your stamina and self-belief.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer

Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: There are chances of getting new business projects that may help you recover losses.

Career: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature. It will be a relaxed and tension-free day at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate where romantic relationships are concerned.

Health: Stress levels will be reduced today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Pine green

Leo

Your proper management will be helpful today in the politics and social sector.

Finance: You will manage your fund efficiently in the market today.

Career: You will feel more comfortable today at your workplace as colleagues will support your decision.

Domestic and love life: Luck favours you as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.

Health: Tension regarding parents' health will now be cleared.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Mint

Virgo

You might require some good staff to complete your new projects but don’t underestimate them.

Finance: You must avoid unnecessary expenses today. Take care of your belongings.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will find a way out of difficult situations at home.

Health: Travelling will hectic, which can affect your body.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Emerald

Libra

You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions today.

Finance: Finance-related matters will not be too good.

Career: New projects at the workplace should be properly studied and then accepted. Decisions taken in hurry may put your organisation in trouble.

Domestic and love life: Spending time with loved ones may make you happy.

Health: You must pay attention to diet, hygiene and sanitation.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Hunter green

Scorpio

You will be more focused on new projects today.

Finance: You need to bring your expenses under control. Spend only when needed.

Career: Those pursuing acting and music must keep their commitments.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will climb up the social ladder.

Health: Body pain and tiredness due to travel are likely today.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Parrot green

Sagittarius

You are now capable of assimilating differing and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situations at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor problems in your married life are likely to occur, so take care of your loved ones.

Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Army green


Capricorn

You will take some strong decisions today and people may support you.

Finance: Business deals or collaborations regarding new finances will be successful.

Career: You'll have heaps of imagination and you will unleash your artistic side.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Expert advice is needed for following a diet plan.

Lucky number: 2

Luck colour: Brown

Aquarius

Try not to be too obsessive overall rules given you, as you could overdo things.

Finance: Legal matters will become troublesome if neglected.

Career: You are interested in fulfilling your professional and personal obligations.

Domestic and love life: Differences of opinions with loved ones could leave you irritated.

Health: Your fitness level will be good today.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Purple

Pisces

Intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for a long time.

Finance: There are expenses but you will manage them well.

Career: Don't miss out on new job opportunities that might present themselves. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.

Health: You need to control your excitement.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Green

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
