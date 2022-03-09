Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Your responsibilities will increase.
Finance: You will have gains from various sources and your earnings will increase considerably.
Career: Work is on an upward swing and you will be actively involved in new business enterprises and undertakings.
Domestic and love life: Family discussions will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.
Health: Health will be good today.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Green
Taurus
Expressing your ideas and views will work in your favour especially if you are thoroughly prepared.
Finance: You might make gains through speculative activities, mostly by trading in the stock market.
Career: Those in the politics and social sectors will be under the spotlight.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve, which will ease some of your tension.
Health: You need to take care of your injuries.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Forest green
Gemini
You will be busier today.
Finance: Your mind will be disturbed throughout the day. You will make money but not that much to satisfy your needs.
Career: In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.
Domestic and love life: Repair of electronics will need immediate attention to avoid further expenses.
Health: There could be a dip in your stamina and self-belief.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Light green
Cancer
Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.
Finance: There are chances of getting new business projects that may help you recover losses.
Career: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature. It will be a relaxed and tension-free day at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate where romantic relationships are concerned.
Health: Stress levels will be reduced today.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Pine green
Leo
Your proper management will be helpful today in the politics and social sector.
Finance: You will manage your fund efficiently in the market today.
Career: You will feel more comfortable today at your workplace as colleagues will support your decision.
Domestic and love life: Luck favours you as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.
Health: Tension regarding parents' health will now be cleared.
Lucky number: 9
Lucky colour: Mint
Virgo
You might require some good staff to complete your new projects but don’t underestimate them.
Finance: You must avoid unnecessary expenses today. Take care of your belongings.
Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You will find a way out of difficult situations at home.
Health: Travelling will hectic, which can affect your body.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Emerald
Libra
You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions today.
Finance: Finance-related matters will not be too good.
Career: New projects at the workplace should be properly studied and then accepted. Decisions taken in hurry may put your organisation in trouble.
Domestic and love life: Spending time with loved ones may make you happy.
Health: You must pay attention to diet, hygiene and sanitation.
Lucky number: 8
Lucky colour: Hunter green
Scorpio
You will be more focused on new projects today.
Finance: You need to bring your expenses under control. Spend only when needed.
Career: Those pursuing acting and music must keep their commitments.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will climb up the social ladder.
Health: Body pain and tiredness due to travel are likely today.
Lucky number: 11
Lucky colour: Parrot green
Sagittarius
You are now capable of assimilating differing and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes.
Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.
Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situations at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Minor problems in your married life are likely to occur, so take care of your loved ones.
Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Army green
Capricorn
You will take some strong decisions today and people may support you.
Finance: Business deals or collaborations regarding new finances will be successful.
Career: You'll have heaps of imagination and you will unleash your artistic side.
Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.
Health: Expert advice is needed for following a diet plan.
Lucky number: 2
Luck colour: Brown
Aquarius
Try not to be too obsessive overall rules given you, as you could overdo things.
Finance: Legal matters will become troublesome if neglected.
Career: You are interested in fulfilling your professional and personal obligations.
Domestic and love life: Differences of opinions with loved ones could leave you irritated.
Health: Your fitness level will be good today.
Lucky number: 44
Lucky colour: Purple
Pisces
Intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for a long time.
Finance: There are expenses but you will manage them well.
Career: Don't miss out on new job opportunities that might present themselves. Travelling is on the cards for business.
Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.
Health: You need to control your excitement.
Lucky number: 26
Lucky colour: GreenPublished on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST