Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Your responsibilities will increase.

Finance: You will have gains from various sources and your earnings will increase considerably.

Career: Work is on an upward swing and you will be actively involved in new business enterprises and undertakings.

Domestic and love life: Family discussions will be productive and could lead to consensus on important issues.

Health: Health will be good today.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Green

Taurus

Expressing your ideas and views will work in your favour especially if you are thoroughly prepared.

Finance: You might make gains through speculative activities, mostly by trading in the stock market.

Career: Those in the politics and social sectors will be under the spotlight.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will improve, which will ease some of your tension.

Health: You need to take care of your injuries.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Forest green

Gemini

You will be busier today.

Finance: Your mind will be disturbed throughout the day. You will make money but not that much to satisfy your needs.

Career: In business and sports, you have to stick to the basics.

Domestic and love life: Repair of electronics will need immediate attention to avoid further expenses.

Health: There could be a dip in your stamina and self-belief.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer

Many new experiences will strengthen your faith.

Finance: There are chances of getting new business projects that may help you recover losses.

Career: You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature. It will be a relaxed and tension-free day at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will be fortunate where romantic relationships are concerned.

Health: Stress levels will be reduced today.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Pine green

Leo

Your proper management will be helpful today in the politics and social sector.

Finance: You will manage your fund efficiently in the market today.

Career: You will feel more comfortable today at your workplace as colleagues will support your decision.

Domestic and love life: Luck favours you as your partner would be decent, just as you expected him/her to be.

Health: Tension regarding parents' health will now be cleared.

Lucky number: 9

Lucky colour: Mint

Virgo

You might require some good staff to complete your new projects but don’t underestimate them.

Finance: You must avoid unnecessary expenses today. Take care of your belongings.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in a difficult situation at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You will find a way out of difficult situations at home.

Health: Travelling will hectic, which can affect your body.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Emerald

Libra

You need to work hard to take a grip on your emotions today.

Finance: Finance-related matters will not be too good.

Career: New projects at the workplace should be properly studied and then accepted. Decisions taken in hurry may put your organisation in trouble.

Domestic and love life: Spending time with loved ones may make you happy.

Health: You must pay attention to diet, hygiene and sanitation.

Lucky number: 8

Lucky colour: Hunter green

Scorpio

You will be more focused on new projects today.

Finance: You need to bring your expenses under control. Spend only when needed.

Career: Those pursuing acting and music must keep their commitments.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. You will climb up the social ladder.

Health: Body pain and tiredness due to travel are likely today.

Lucky number: 11

Lucky colour: Parrot green

Sagittarius

You are now capable of assimilating differing and contrasting viewpoints and attitudes.

Finance: Financial gains from your spouse or business partners will be possible.

Career: You will make sensible decisions in difficult situations at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor problems in your married life are likely to occur, so take care of your loved ones.

Health: Avoid junk food today. Be cautious while driving.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Army green



Capricorn

You will take some strong decisions today and people may support you.

Finance: Business deals or collaborations regarding new finances will be successful.

Career: You'll have heaps of imagination and you will unleash your artistic side.

Domestic and love life: Life partner’s feelings will touch your heart.

Health: Expert advice is needed for following a diet plan.

Lucky number: 2

Luck colour: Brown

Aquarius

Try not to be too obsessive overall rules given you, as you could overdo things.

Finance: Legal matters will become troublesome if neglected.

Career: You are interested in fulfilling your professional and personal obligations.

Domestic and love life: Differences of opinions with loved ones could leave you irritated.

Health: Your fitness level will be good today.

Lucky number: 44

Lucky colour: Purple

Pisces

Intuition will help you find a solution to an important issue that has been bothering you for a long time.

Finance: There are expenses but you will manage them well.

Career: Don't miss out on new job opportunities that might present themselves. Travelling is on the cards for business.

Domestic and love life: You continue to enjoy special moments with family and friends.

Health: You need to control your excitement.

Lucky number: 26

Lucky colour: Green

Published on: Wednesday, March 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST