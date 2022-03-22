e-Paper Get App
Updated on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 04:46 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries

Avoid unnecessary clashes or disagreement today.

Finance: It will be better you keep some funds aside for future expenses.

Career: Workload may increase and higher authorities will be expecting more from you.

Domestic and love life: You will not be able to make compromises with your partner and it can lead to tension between you two.

Health: Get rid of thoughts and matters that bind you.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Taurus

Students and sportspersons will perform well in exams or competitions.

Finance: Trading in commodities will be profitable today.

Career: Your social and business standing will receive a boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things.

Domestic and love life: Short tour or a long drive with the family will be a good decision.

Health: Your mind will be calm and you dedicate some time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Forest green

Gemini

Gossiping may put you in trouble or create misunderstandings.

Finance: Speculation may be dangerous today leading to loss.

Career: You have to be cautious while doing fieldwork. Be patient.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be intense and could lead to tense moments if either of you overreacts to minor issues.

Health: Minor injury or accidental is indicated.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer

You will intellectually solve issues in your sector today.

Finance: Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit.

Career: Those in the travel and hotel businesses will have to find new strategies.

Domestic and love life: You will find a solution to clear misunderstandings with your family members.

Health: Take a walk with your companion to refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Savannah green

Leo

You might be a little tensed as you will feel all doors are closed and you are unable come out of your problems.

Finance: Avoid risky bets or investment strategies.

Career: Minor obstacles might come your way in areas of career and finance.

Domestic and love life: You may see some downturn in their love life.

Health: Mood swings or stress may affect your health especially if you have blood pressure.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Your determination will ensure that you pull through difficult situations.

Finance: Financial sanctions or deals will pick up pace now.

Career: Assignments will get completed as you have committed.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: Improved health will bring relief.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Libra

You will concentrate more on pending tasks.

Finance: It will be a good decision to keep a track of your expenses and keep little aside for investment.

Career: New job opportunities need to be grabbed quickly as time is running out.

Domestic and love life: Focus on pending work rather than gossiping with friends.

Health: A walk or yoga is a must to keep your weight in control.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cyan

Scorpio

You will get a new experience in your sector, which will be useful in future.

Finance: A good time to expand the business. Those looking for financial aid will also succeed.

Career: You will be able to move one step ahead in your business and can also give tough competition to others.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Partner's support will boost your confidence.

Health: Travel may tire you, but it will help you refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light green

Sagittarius

Don’t make any commitments today.

Finance: Disputes among partners might disturb businesses.

Career: Explanation will be asked by your seniors at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: For family matters, take the advice of elders.

Health: Avoid junk food and control your emotions.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

A major decision in the politics and social sector is expected.

Finance: There is growth in the agriculture sector, so investment in the land will be beneficial.

Career: Those in the medical and engineering sectors will solve complicated issues.

Domestic and love life: Spend some time with your loved ones.

Health: You may dedicate more time to yoga or exercise.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius

Your plans will work now and find success in your tactical strategies.

Finance: You can sign some deals as per your terms, which can be helpful in future business.

Career: Promotion or upgradation is on the cards; continue your efforts.

Domestic and love life: Increase your contacts and be more social to make new friends.

Health: Best time to control and regulate your bad habits, which can affect your health further.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces

You would be able to raise the winning flag confidently in the areas where you have struggled and worked hard.

Finance: Business meetings are likely to set the stage for new ventures.

Career: You may be bored of your current routine and could be looking for ways to widen your horizons.

Domestic and love life: You will be spending some time with your children and family members today.

Health: You will be particular about your diet plans.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Forest green

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:30 PM IST