Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

Avoid unnecessary clashes or disagreement today.

Finance: It will be better you keep some funds aside for future expenses.

Career: Workload may increase and higher authorities will be expecting more from you.

Domestic and love life: You will not be able to make compromises with your partner and it can lead to tension between you two.

Health: Get rid of thoughts and matters that bind you.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Taurus

Students and sportspersons will perform well in exams or competitions.

Finance: Trading in commodities will be profitable today.

Career: Your social and business standing will receive a boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things.

Domestic and love life: Short tour or a long drive with the family will be a good decision.

Health: Your mind will be calm and you dedicate some time to your hobbies.

Lucky number: 3

Lucky colour: Forest green

Gemini

Gossiping may put you in trouble or create misunderstandings.

Finance: Speculation may be dangerous today leading to loss.

Career: You have to be cautious while doing fieldwork. Be patient.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be intense and could lead to tense moments if either of you overreacts to minor issues.

Health: Minor injury or accidental is indicated.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer

You will intellectually solve issues in your sector today.

Finance: Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit.

Career: Those in the travel and hotel businesses will have to find new strategies.

Domestic and love life: You will find a solution to clear misunderstandings with your family members.

Health: Take a walk with your companion to refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Savannah green

Leo

You might be a little tensed as you will feel all doors are closed and you are unable come out of your problems.

Finance: Avoid risky bets or investment strategies.

Career: Minor obstacles might come your way in areas of career and finance.

Domestic and love life: You may see some downturn in their love life.

Health: Mood swings or stress may affect your health especially if you have blood pressure.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Orange

Virgo

Your determination will ensure that you pull through difficult situations.

Finance: Financial sanctions or deals will pick up pace now.

Career: Assignments will get completed as you have committed.

Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.

Health: Improved health will bring relief.

Lucky number: 12

Lucky colour: White

Libra

You will concentrate more on pending tasks.

Finance: It will be a good decision to keep a track of your expenses and keep little aside for investment.

Career: New job opportunities need to be grabbed quickly as time is running out.

Domestic and love life: Focus on pending work rather than gossiping with friends.

Health: A walk or yoga is a must to keep your weight in control.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cyan

Scorpio

You will get a new experience in your sector, which will be useful in future.

Finance: A good time to expand the business. Those looking for financial aid will also succeed.

Career: You will be able to move one step ahead in your business and can also give tough competition to others.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Partner's support will boost your confidence.

Health: Travel may tire you, but it will help you refresh your mood.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Light green

Sagittarius

Don’t make any commitments today.

Finance: Disputes among partners might disturb businesses.

Career: Explanation will be asked by your seniors at your workplace.

Domestic and love life: For family matters, take the advice of elders.

Health: Avoid junk food and control your emotions.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Yellow

Capricorn

A major decision in the politics and social sector is expected.

Finance: There is growth in the agriculture sector, so investment in the land will be beneficial.

Career: Those in the medical and engineering sectors will solve complicated issues.

Domestic and love life: Spend some time with your loved ones.

Health: You may dedicate more time to yoga or exercise.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Sky Blue

Aquarius

Your plans will work now and find success in your tactical strategies.

Finance: You can sign some deals as per your terms, which can be helpful in future business.

Career: Promotion or upgradation is on the cards; continue your efforts.

Domestic and love life: Increase your contacts and be more social to make new friends.

Health: Best time to control and regulate your bad habits, which can affect your health further.

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces

You would be able to raise the winning flag confidently in the areas where you have struggled and worked hard.

Finance: Business meetings are likely to set the stage for new ventures.

Career: You may be bored of your current routine and could be looking for ways to widen your horizons.

Domestic and love life: You will be spending some time with your children and family members today.

Health: You will be particular about your diet plans.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Forest green

Published on: Tuesday, March 22, 2022, 11:30 PM IST