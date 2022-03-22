Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 23, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
Avoid unnecessary clashes or disagreement today.
Finance: It will be better you keep some funds aside for future expenses.
Career: Workload may increase and higher authorities will be expecting more from you.
Domestic and love life: You will not be able to make compromises with your partner and it can lead to tension between you two.
Health: Get rid of thoughts and matters that bind you.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Green
Taurus
Students and sportspersons will perform well in exams or competitions.
Finance: Trading in commodities will be profitable today.
Career: Your social and business standing will receive a boost if you decide not to be bogged down by small things.
Domestic and love life: Short tour or a long drive with the family will be a good decision.
Health: Your mind will be calm and you dedicate some time to your hobbies.
Lucky number: 3
Lucky colour: Forest green
Gemini
Gossiping may put you in trouble or create misunderstandings.
Finance: Speculation may be dangerous today leading to loss.
Career: You have to be cautious while doing fieldwork. Be patient.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be intense and could lead to tense moments if either of you overreacts to minor issues.
Health: Minor injury or accidental is indicated.
Lucky number: 23
Lucky colour: Light green
Cancer
You will intellectually solve issues in your sector today.
Finance: Those trading in metals and agro-based products can gain profit.
Career: Those in the travel and hotel businesses will have to find new strategies.
Domestic and love life: You will find a solution to clear misunderstandings with your family members.
Health: Take a walk with your companion to refresh your mood.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Savannah green
Leo
You might be a little tensed as you will feel all doors are closed and you are unable come out of your problems.
Finance: Avoid risky bets or investment strategies.
Career: Minor obstacles might come your way in areas of career and finance.
Domestic and love life: You may see some downturn in their love life.
Health: Mood swings or stress may affect your health especially if you have blood pressure.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Orange
Virgo
Your determination will ensure that you pull through difficult situations.
Finance: Financial sanctions or deals will pick up pace now.
Career: Assignments will get completed as you have committed.
Domestic and love life: Singles may find their partners.
Health: Improved health will bring relief.
Lucky number: 12
Lucky colour: White
Libra
You will concentrate more on pending tasks.
Finance: It will be a good decision to keep a track of your expenses and keep little aside for investment.
Career: New job opportunities need to be grabbed quickly as time is running out.
Domestic and love life: Focus on pending work rather than gossiping with friends.
Health: A walk or yoga is a must to keep your weight in control.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Cyan
Scorpio
You will get a new experience in your sector, which will be useful in future.
Finance: A good time to expand the business. Those looking for financial aid will also succeed.
Career: You will be able to move one step ahead in your business and can also give tough competition to others.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be fine. Partner's support will boost your confidence.
Health: Travel may tire you, but it will help you refresh your mood.
Lucky number: 22
Lucky colour: Light green
Sagittarius
Don’t make any commitments today.
Finance: Disputes among partners might disturb businesses.
Career: Explanation will be asked by your seniors at your workplace.
Domestic and love life: For family matters, take the advice of elders.
Health: Avoid junk food and control your emotions.
Lucky number: 14
Lucky colour: Yellow
Capricorn
A major decision in the politics and social sector is expected.
Finance: There is growth in the agriculture sector, so investment in the land will be beneficial.
Career: Those in the medical and engineering sectors will solve complicated issues.
Domestic and love life: Spend some time with your loved ones.
Health: You may dedicate more time to yoga or exercise.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky colour: Sky Blue
Aquarius
Your plans will work now and find success in your tactical strategies.
Finance: You can sign some deals as per your terms, which can be helpful in future business.
Career: Promotion or upgradation is on the cards; continue your efforts.
Domestic and love life: Increase your contacts and be more social to make new friends.
Health: Best time to control and regulate your bad habits, which can affect your health further.
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Green
Pisces
You would be able to raise the winning flag confidently in the areas where you have struggled and worked hard.
Finance: Business meetings are likely to set the stage for new ventures.
Career: You may be bored of your current routine and could be looking for ways to widen your horizons.
Domestic and love life: You will be spending some time with your children and family members today.
Health: You will be particular about your diet plans.
Lucky number: 24
Lucky colour: Forest green
