Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do not run away from hard work. You will be admired for advisory skills. Avoid travelling or if imperative is cautious when you are on the road.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You know how to enjoy life and today you will do it right. You may think of taking a break from responsibilities/ duties, so go ahead.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Investment and trading in the stock market will be fruitful. People in the fields of acting and sports will get a platform for their talent.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Constant income is the need of the hour. Volatility in business will lead to mental stress. Meditation will boost your mental wellbeing

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those associated in the field of the film industry will find good opportunities. Discussing relationship issues will ease tensions.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

All your plans will work out.  You will be in a frenzy of communication as people rally around you and it will be more beneficial if you are in politics.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A steady flow of disruptions could create some stressful situations at work. Set aside time to rest and revitalise yourself.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You have to reach out to people and places if you are willing to do something new. New responsibilities are waiting for you at the home front.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Avoid being an emotional fool. Some of you may be contemplating joining a charitable organisation. Take care of your health.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Business meetings will keep you busy the entire day. Your partner will complain for not spending time with him/her.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Musicians and painters will get ample opportunities to display their talents. Those in airline business will get time to relax from their busy schedule.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You will get back the borrowed money. Pharmaceutical business will do well.

