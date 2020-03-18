Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 18, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Do not run away from hard work. You will be admired for advisory skills. Avoid travelling or if imperative is cautious when you are on the road.</p>.<p>You know how to enjoy life and today you will do it right. You may think of taking a break from responsibilities/ duties, so go ahead.</p>.<p>Investment and trading in the stock market will be fruitful. People in the fields of acting and sports will get a platform for their talent.</p>.<p>Constant income is the need of the hour. Volatility in business will lead to mental stress. Meditation will boost your mental wellbeing</p>.<p>Those associated in the field of the film industry will find good opportunities. Discussing relationship issues will ease tensions.</p>.<p>All your plans will work out. You will be in a frenzy of communication as people rally around you and it will be more beneficial if you are in politics.</p>.<p>A steady flow of disruptions could create some stressful situations at work. Set aside time to rest and revitalise yourself.</p>.<p>You have to reach out to people and places if you are willing to do something new. New responsibilities are waiting for you at the home front.</p>.<p>Avoid being an emotional fool. Some of you may be contemplating joining a charitable organisation. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>Business meetings will keep you busy the entire day. Your partner will complain for not spending time with him/her.</p>.<p>Musicians and painters will get ample opportunities to display their talents. Those in airline business will get time to relax from their busy schedule.</p>.<p>Financial institutions will grant additional loans and support you. You will get back the borrowed money. Pharmaceutical business will do well.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>