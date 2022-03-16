Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You need to develop coping skills so that you can overcome unpleasant situations.

Finance: Investing in property will lead to financial profits.

Career: A short business trip is on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Your love and family life will be blissful.

Health: You may suffer from injuries.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Forest green

Taurus: Do not pay attention to negative comments.

Finance: There will be an increase in assets. Those associated with agriculture may earn well.

Career: Concentrate more on your work and try to complete your assignments in time.

Domestic and love life: Family problems will get solved. Marriage is on the cards for singles.

Health: You will feel relaxed due to reduced stress and tension.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Green

Gemini: Your sympathetic nature will make you stand out. Legal problems will get solved.

Finance: You will need to allocate funds to make good investments.

Career: Those looking for a new job may find one soon.

Domestic and love life: Your children will keep you happy. You may buy a new home.

Health: You will recover well from your past injuries.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer: Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated.

Finance: Income is likely to increase.

Career: You may make satisfying progress in your career.

Domestic and love life: You may spend some quality life with your family.

Health: Health will show signs of improvement.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo: Avoid paying heed to things that don't matter to you. Control your anger.

Finance: There will be some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery.

Career: Your subordinates may not support you at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: This is a favourable day in terms of love and romance.

Health: Blood pressure may increase, so be careful.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Dark green

Virgo: Be very careful if you are involved in some legal issue. Be patient.

Finance: You have to rectify your past mistakes in investment to convert losses into profits.

Career: It is advisable that you keep on working with complete devotion. Don’t expect rewards.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Health: Take care of the health of your elders.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: White

Libra: You may earn a reward. A legal matter may end in your favour.

Finance: Stock market trading will prove beneficial.

Career: Stay in the god books of your bosses.

Domestic and love life: Love life/ family life will be filled with happiness.

Health: Health seems alright. Mental health will be much better.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Blue

Scorpio: This is a great day in terms of education.

Finance: Start saving your money so that you can have a secured future.

Career: You would be given additional responsibilities at work.

Domestic and love life: You may catch up with your friends.

Health: Those who are suffering from any health issue will recover well.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Light green

Sagittarius: Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing.

Finance: Recovery of debt is likely.

Career: Your intelligence and skills will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: You will be at your romantic best.

Health: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle will keep you safe from underlying disease.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Green

Capricorn: Lack of focus will land you in trouble.

Finance: Think twice before making an investment in a new firm or a company.

Career: Don't work at your convenience. There are going to be hurdles on the way, be careful.

Domestic and love life: It is advisable to spend some quality time with your partner.

Health: Minor health problems are on the cards.

Lucky number:15

Lucky colour: Light blue

Aquarius: There will be an increase in power and prestige.

Finance: You will get loans from financial institutions.

Career: New opportunities are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your siblings may turn sour.

Health: A good diet is the need of the hour.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Forest green

Pisces: This could be a challenging day in many terms.

Finance: You need to cut down on your expenses.

Career: Give priority to your most important projects or be ready to face consequences.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your loved ones.

Health: Take care of health and take adequate rest.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:35 AM IST