Updated on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:35 AM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You need to develop coping skills so that you can overcome unpleasant situations.

Finance: Investing in property will lead to financial profits.

Career: A short business trip is on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Your love and family life will be blissful.

Health: You may suffer from injuries.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Forest green

Taurus: Do not pay attention to negative comments.

Finance: There will be an increase in assets. Those associated with agriculture may earn well.

Career: Concentrate more on your work and try to complete your assignments in time.

Domestic and love life: Family problems will get solved. Marriage is on the cards for singles.

Health: You will feel relaxed due to reduced stress and tension.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Green

Gemini: Your sympathetic nature will make you stand out. Legal problems will get solved.

Finance: You will need to allocate funds to make good investments.

Career: Those looking for a new job may find one soon.

Domestic and love life: Your children will keep you happy. You may buy a new home.

Health: You will recover well from your past injuries.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Light green

Cancer: Your trustworthiness will be highly appreciated.

Finance: Income is likely to increase.

Career: You may make satisfying progress in your career.

Domestic and love life: You may spend some quality life with your family.

Health: Health will show signs of improvement.

Lucky number: 14

Lucky colour: Cream

Leo: Avoid paying heed to things that don't matter to you. Control your anger.

Finance: There will be some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery.

Career: Your subordinates may not support you at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: This is a favourable day in terms of love and romance.

Health: Blood pressure may increase, so be careful.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Dark green

Virgo: Be very careful if you are involved in some legal issue. Be patient.

Finance: You have to rectify your past mistakes in investment to convert losses into profits.

Career: It is advisable that you keep on working with complete devotion. Don’t expect rewards.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Health: Take care of the health of your elders.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: White

Libra: You may earn a reward. A legal matter may end in your favour.

Finance: Stock market trading will prove beneficial.

Career: Stay in the god books of your bosses.

Domestic and love life: Love life/ family life will be filled with happiness.

Health: Health seems alright. Mental health will be much better.

Lucky number: 22

Lucky colour: Blue

Scorpio: This is a great day in terms of education.

Finance: Start saving your money so that you can have a secured future.

Career: You would be given additional responsibilities at work.

Domestic and love life: You may catch up with your friends.

Health: Those who are suffering from any health issue will recover well.

Lucky number: 23

Lucky colour: Light green

Sagittarius: Your energy levels are likely to be on the upswing.

Finance: Recovery of debt is likely.

Career: Your intelligence and skills will impress your seniors.

Domestic and love life: You will be at your romantic best.

Health: Maintaining a healthy lifestyle will keep you safe from underlying disease.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Green

Capricorn: Lack of focus will land you in trouble.

Finance: Think twice before making an investment in a new firm or a company.

Career: Don't work at your convenience. There are going to be hurdles on the way, be careful.

Domestic and love life: It is advisable to spend some quality time with your partner.

Health: Minor health problems are on the cards.

Lucky number:15

Lucky colour: Light blue

Aquarius: There will be an increase in power and prestige.

Finance: You will get loans from financial institutions.

Career: New opportunities are on the cards.

Domestic and love life: Your relationship with your siblings may turn sour.

Health: A good diet is the need of the hour.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Forest green

Pisces: This could be a challenging day in many terms.

Finance: You need to cut down on your expenses.

Career: Give priority to your most important projects or be ready to face consequences.

Domestic and love life: Avoid arguing with your loved ones.

Health: Take care of health and take adequate rest.

Lucky number: 24

Lucky colour: Yellow

Published on: Wednesday, March 16, 2022, 07:35 AM IST