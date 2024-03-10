 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, March 10, 2024, 11:09 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day to travel /study /focus on job

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ travel /study/ vehicle /house

Career: People in communication/tourim/automobile/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of / dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from ear pain/bronchitis/ asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /communication

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/entertainment/communication

Career: People from communication /tourism/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Harmony in family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye/tooth ache/ back pain/indigestion

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to study/work/gain

Finance: Expenditure for house/vehicle/education is indicated

Career: People dealing with property/ vehicle/ education/ communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: happy time with family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/tooth pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest/take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/travel/communication

Career: People from medical/ tourism/communication/occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/ ear pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Saffron

LEO

Today is the day to travel /communication/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication/premiums

Career: People in tourism/medical/ investments/ maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health of /Long journey with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / bronchitis

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

VIRGO

Today is the day to work /take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/job/business

Career: People from Communication/ maintenance/occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis/respiratory problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel/ study

Finance: Expenditure for business/travel/education is expected.

Career: People from communication/travel/medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of / travel with family members is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/coughing

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the day to travel /study /loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ travel/premiums

Career: People in travel/occult/insurance/communication/repairing will get success

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/spouse/premiums

Career: People in medical/security / maintenance /communication will get success.

Domestic & love life: il health of/ Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from eye problem/asthma/ cough.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Golden

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to travel / take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for education /spouse /travel / medical

Career: People in communication/tourism/occult will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: ill health of /dispute with family members is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from asthma / throat problems

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to face problems /loses, so act wisely

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/business/children/premiums

Career: People in medical/ occult/insurance/maintenance will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to health issues

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / bronchitis/ asthma

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Today is the day to enjoy/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/ education

Career: People in communication /education /sports/ entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family get together/ enjoyment/ dispute is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/Throat pain

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, March 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Mar 11 To 17, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Mar 11 To 17, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 11, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, March 11, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, March 09, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...