Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 10, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Minor changes in your work schedule is indicated on the cards. You may be given a new role or a responsibility. Partnership deals will be rewarding. Don't neglect health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

If you are planning to change your job or profession, then this is the right time to make a shift. Romance is in the air. Spend more time with your family.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Health will improve. Professionals like scientists and astrologers might experience moderate growth. Business relations may turn into long term friendship.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Today, you would be able to do your work according to your convenience. Court matter may end in your favour. Your skills and knowledge will impress others.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your mind may be clouded with unusual thoughts. Those in the business and political sector may be given additional work pressure. Avoid giving commitments.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will be at your creative best. Innovative ideas may pave the way to new and exciting initiatives. Your colleagues may support your ideas. Avoid being overconfident.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may face some tensions on the domestic front. Disputes and obstacles will follow you round the clock. Do not lose your calm. Make sure you avoid unhealthy food.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You need to focus your energies in positive directions. The best would come, you need to stay patient. Seniors, authorities may create hurdles for you, stay alert.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You now find yourself in a safer position than the past one. Responsibility on your shoulders will get lesser which will release a lot of pressure. Profits are on the cards.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may mark a new beginning in your career. Your seniors will be supportive. Growth and success are indicated in every sector. Avoid giving commitments.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your financial problems may come to the forefront. You need to find a way how you can overcome financial troubles. Make wise decisions. Pay attention to the family.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You may take an initiative to clear previous misunderstandings, but things may get worse if you fail to express your feelings clearly. Be cautious while on wheels.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in