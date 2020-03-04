Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, March 04, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You may take time out from the busy schedule and may take your family out for a movie or a dinner. You will be at your romantic best. Be bold and solve your problems on your own.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Avoid being impulsive at the workplace. Think twice before you make a decision in terms of professional life. Take proper rest. Include & consult your partner in domestic matters.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will make new friends. At home, the atmosphere will be peaceful and happy. You would be at a relaxed state of mind. Students will do well.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your health needs attention. You may face problems at the workplace which will make you stressful. A spat with your spouse is likely to happen, so be careful in that term.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be in a good financial position. Those who are seeking for a loan will be successful. You will prioritise savings over splurging. Fortune is with you today.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Persuading pressure from financial institutions regarding the settling of loans might disturb your peace of mind. Engineers or people in the technical sector will have a rise in income.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Issues related to money and love will dominate most of your day. Locking a business deal may not be easy. Keep a positive attitude as it will give you the strength to deal with life problems.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Businessmen who are involved in export and import businesses should check twice before signing up any contract with buyers for hidden clauses in the agreements.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

If any problem arises at the workplace, compromise would be the best option for you or else it will lead to further clashes with the authorities. Avoid junk food today.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Business people will see a growth in demand for their products. Keep a track on your financial status. Those in the field of politics or sports will do well.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Take care of your money as the monetary loss is there on the cards. Avoid taking risks. Your health may face some troubles. Be careful while on wheels.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Work pressure will increase. Consult or discuss with your co-workers before making a decision at the workplace. A may soon go out for a family vacation.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in