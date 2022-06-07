e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, June 07, 2022, 06:01 PM IST
ARIES

Enjoy and entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health, personality, entertainment, and children.

Career: People from arts, entertainment, sports, bank , govt., politics will find success.

Domestic & love life: Spend time with family. Attend a family get-together.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Travel and study.

Finance: Invest in property or vehicle.

Career: People from tourism, medical, politics, administration backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Take initiative to do household work. Students should concentrate on academic life.

Health: You may suffer from ear problems or weakness.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Travel and invest .

Finance: Expect expenditure for essential things, medical bills

Career: Business travels are expected. You may sign new business contracts or deals.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad or business is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from eye problems, weakness, heart problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Income is likely to increase.

Finance: Achieve financial stability.

Career: A promotion is indicated. Businessmen will see growth in business.

Domestic & love life: Family may help with your work related matters.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Try to find your place in your life.

Finance: Expect foreign funds for business. Invest in business.

Career: A job transfer is indicated. Administration will be in your control.

Domestic & love life: Take the initiative in family decisions.

Health: You may suffer from headache, knee pain.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel, study and spend.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travelling, medical bills, family, and education.

Career: People from tourism, medical,education sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go for a long drive with your family.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure, back pain, heart problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Commercial and familial life will pose some troubles.

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Invest wisely.

Career: Avoid making wrong decisions in business or job.

Domestic & love life: Take efforts to balance family time and office time.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, lower limb pain, ear/heart problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Career and family life will be on the upswing.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, travel, and education.

Career: People from banking, hospitality, medical sectors will be benefited. Jobless people may find a promising opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Try to balance family and work life.

Health: You may suffer from blood pressure problems or knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Face your problems and find their solutions.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses. In-laws or partners may help financially.

Career: Excessive work pressure may cause mental/physical stress.

Domestic & love life: Solve issues with your father and in-laws.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, eye / heart problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today will be a mixture of good and bad.

Finance: Expenses for family are expected today.

Career: People from entertainment, liquor business, stock market, sports backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Lovers may face opposition form family members, especially fathers.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, lumbar pain, heart problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

work and family life will keep you occupied.

Finance: House / car / business loans will be sanctioned today.

Career: Start a business along with your regular job. Those operating at finance companies will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Business or family meetings can be held today.

Health: You may suffer from stomach pain, chest pain, lumbar pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Achieve financial stability.

Finance: Focus on earning, not losing.

Career: Jobless people may find a promising opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Breakup is indicated. Your spouse or children may have some problems.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, eye /heart problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

