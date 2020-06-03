Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Social works and charity deeds will keep you off from your routine job. Students should focus more on studies and push themselves for success.</p>.<p>You are likely to get rewarded for all the hard work you have done in the past. Promotion is on the cards. Your social horizon will expand and you will meet influential and extraordinary people.</p>.<p> Your ‘Never give up’ attitude will help you overcome all the hurdles that are likely to come on your path today. There will be stability on the financial front. Use your money wisely.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Make sure that you don’t make any hasty decision in the morning. Avoid borrowing money. Those in the agriculture business should keep their products safe from thefts.</p>.<p>Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership businesses/ ventures. Don’t think emotionally while making decisions. Your health might be in trouble, be careful.</p>.<p>Your perseverance and dedication will lead you to the road of success. Problems related to marital life will get solved. Today, dealing with co-workers might get difficult.</p>.<p>A heated argument with someone at the workplace may lead to a major spat. Keep a tab on your temper. Keep your mind cool. Be careful while on the wheels.</p>.<p>You will break your own boundaries and start exploring a whole new world. Happiness, fulfilments, gains and achievements are on the cards for you. On the work front, you will progress well.</p>.<p>Paperwork, arranging documents, negotiations and other official procedure will keep you on your toes. Avoid eating junk food and stay hydrated. Family life will be blissful.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>Those in the field of music and arts will achieve success. Try to finish all your pending tasks/ assignments by today to avoid problems at the workplace.</p>.<p> If you want to achieve harmony, you should talk things out instead of charging in the head first. Increased social honour may be witnessed. Those in the I.T. sector will do well.</p>.<p>No major ups and downs are seen as such on the personal and professional fronts. People in the field of real estate will earn good profit. Investing in stocks is advisable.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To view our epaper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>