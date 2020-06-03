Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 3, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Social works and charity deeds will keep you off from your routine job. Students should focus more on studies and push themselves for success.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You are likely to get rewarded for all the hard work you have done in the past. Promotion is on the cards. Your social horizon will expand and you will meet influential and extraordinary people.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your ‘Never give up’ attitude will help you overcome all the hurdles that are likely to come on your path today. There will be stability on the financial front. Use your money wisely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make sure that you don’t make any hasty decision in the morning. Avoid borrowing money. Those in the agriculture business should keep their products safe from thefts.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Disputes among the partners might disturb the partnership businesses/ ventures. Don’t think emotionally while making decisions. Your health might be in trouble, be careful.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your perseverance and dedication will lead you to the road of success. Problems related to marital life will get solved. Today, dealing with co-workers might get difficult.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

A heated argument with someone at the workplace may lead to a major spat. Keep a tab on your temper. Keep your mind cool. Be careful while on the wheels.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will break your own boundaries and start exploring a whole new world. Happiness, fulfilments, gains and achievements are on the cards for you. On the work front, you will progress well.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Paperwork, arranging documents, negotiations and other official procedure will keep you on your toes. Avoid eating junk food and stay hydrated. Family life will be blissful.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Those in the field of music and arts will achieve success. Try to finish all your pending tasks/ assignments by today to avoid problems at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

If you want to achieve harmony, you should talk things out instead of charging in the head first. Increased social honour may be witnessed. Those in the I.T. sector will do well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

No major ups and downs are seen as such on the personal and professional fronts. People in the field of real estate will earn good profit. Investing in stocks is advisable.

