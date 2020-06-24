Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 24, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Stay away from speculative activities as they will lead to disappointments. Avoid arguing with your spouse or it will escalate into a verbal fight. Do not use your energy at one go.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Spend more time with your life partner; it will reignite the spark in your relationship. The arrival of a new-born baby will bring joy and happiness. Try to stay in good books of seniors.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You are filled with new ideas and your imagination runs riot. Pay attention to personal problems, they should be solved as early as possible. Stay away from negativity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Your rapport with your bosses and seniors will improve, but your co-workers may give you trouble. Increased work pressure may affect your mood. Keep a tab on your sleep cycle.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Legal matters may disappoint you. Your straight forward nature and rude behaviour are likely to hurt others. Be clear and confident while locking new business deals.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

On the romantic front, you may face hurdles and problems. Take care of your mental well-being. Stay connected with your loved ones. Avoid eating junk food.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

New romantic relationship will bloom. Your friends and spouse may give you much needed emotional support which will help curb your depression.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Financially, you will do well but not excellent. It is advisable that you save money for the long run. Your brilliance and intelligence will be appreciated by all. Keep an eye on opponents.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Take proper precautions before stepping outside your home. Spending time with your loved ones will help release your stress. Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

There will tremendous togetherness and warmth with close companions and loved ones. Those in politics and social sector will have a successful day.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Think twice while making a decision related to your love life. Your emotions may pull you in one direction. You will do well on the financial front. Take care of your health.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

There is progress in your affairs as you wrestle to quell the demons that hound you. You look at growth and advancement and you push hard to achieve your true potential.

