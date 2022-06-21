e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, June 21, 2022, 06:56 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Focus on your studies and career.

Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses.

Health: You may suffer from throat ache, skin/ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Pay heed to family members’ advice for decision-making.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your health and personality.

Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family and children will uplift your mood.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education and business.

Career: People from education, investment sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Buying property, vehicle or an education abroad is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat/toothache, eye/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Fulfil all your wishes.

Finance: Expenses for health, communication, travelling are indicated

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pending permissions will soon be granted.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, throat problem.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Expand your knowledge about investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion is indicated.

Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You might face dissatisfaction in career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, health, and education.

Career: People from communication and spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or go for a pilgrimage trip.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, throat problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Trouble in career and travel is indicated.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated. Don’t lend money today.

Career: Take expert advice before making any decisions. People from insurance, occult science, finance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: academic life will run smoothly. Family life may be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle / sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education, business are indicated.

Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain, cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Expand your knowledge about insurance.

Career: People from networking, literature, publication sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from throat/lumbar pain, knee pain, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment, family, entertainment is indicated

Career: People from medical, event management, sports, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go ona romantic date.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully as some damage/injury is indicated

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from STEM, education, finance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Vehicle/house repairing is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Indulge in celebrations, reunions, partying.

Finance: Expenses on some celebration, parties are indicated.

Career: People from event management, journalism, publication backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot.

Health: You may suffer from a normal cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Navi Mumbai: Water level in Ransai Dam depletes, supply may be affected

Thane: Good news for residents of Kalyan, new foot over bridge to be ready in 18 months

Mumbai: Western Railway apprehends 5 thieves involved in theft case

Mumbai: Retaining wall collapses in Ghatkopar, one died

Bulli Bai case: Mumbai court grants bail to three accused

