Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Focus on your studies and career.
Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.
Career: People from education, automobile, real estate sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses.
Health: You may suffer from throat ache, skin/ear problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
TAURUS
Pay heed to family members’ advice for decision-making.
Finance: Expect expenditure on your health and personality.
Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family and children will uplift your mood.
Health: You may suffer from throat infection.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
GEMINI
Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.
Finance: Expect expenditure on education and business.
Career: People from education, investment sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Buying property, vehicle or an education abroad is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from throat/toothache, eye/breathing problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
CANCER
Fulfil all your wishes.
Finance: Expenses for health, communication, travelling are indicated
Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Pending permissions will soon be granted.
Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, throat problem.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
LEO
Expand your knowledge about investments.
Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion is indicated.
Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, eye problems.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
You might face dissatisfaction in career.
Finance: Expect expenditure on business, health, and education.
Career: People from communication and spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Meditate or go for a pilgrimage trip.
Health: You may suffer from mental stress, throat problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Trouble in career and travel is indicated.
Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated. Don’t lend money today.
Career: Take expert advice before making any decisions. People from insurance, occult science, finance sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: academic life will run smoothly. Family life may be disturbed.
Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Handle / sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.
Finance: Expenses on education, business are indicated.
Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.
Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain, cough.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
SAGITTARIUS
If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.
Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Expand your knowledge about insurance.
Career: People from networking, literature, publication sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.
Health: You may suffer from throat/lumbar pain, knee pain, bronchitis.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
CAPRICORN
Relieve yourself from all your problems.
Finance: Expenses on medical treatment, family, entertainment is indicated
Career: People from medical, event management, sports, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Go ona romantic date.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat/skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
AQUARIUS
Drive carefully as some damage/injury is indicated
Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.
Career: People from STEM, education, finance sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Vehicle/house repairing is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
PISCES
Indulge in celebrations, reunions, partying.
Finance: Expenses on some celebration, parties are indicated.
Career: People from event management, journalism, publication backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot.
Health: You may suffer from a normal cough.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
