Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 22, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus on your studies and career.

Finance: Apply for a vehicle or housing loan.

Career: People from education, automobile, real estate sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Join career oriented courses.

Health: You may suffer from throat ache, skin/ear problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Pay heed to family members’ advice for decision-making.

Finance: Expect expenditure on your health and personality.

Career: People from networking, journalism, entertainment, stock market backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family and children will uplift your mood.

Health: You may suffer from throat infection.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Keep a control on your words as they may spoil your image and relations.

Finance: Expect expenditure on education and business.

Career: People from education, investment sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Buying property, vehicle or an education abroad is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat/toothache, eye/breathing problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Fulfil all your wishes.

Finance: Expenses for health, communication, travelling are indicated

Career: People from journalism, tourism, literature/publication backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Pending permissions will soon be granted.

Health: You may suffer from normal cough and cold, throat problem.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Expand your knowledge about investments.

Finance: Expenses on business development, health, office expansion is indicated.

Career: People from finance, HR, medical backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from dysentery, indigestion, eye problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

You might face dissatisfaction in career.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business, health, and education.

Career: People from communication and spiritual backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or go for a pilgrimage trip.

Health: You may suffer from mental stress, throat problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Trouble in career and travel is indicated.

Finance: Pay insurance premiums. Loss in business is indicated. Don’t lend money today.

Career: Take expert advice before making any decisions. People from insurance, occult science, finance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: academic life will run smoothly. Family life may be disturbed.

Health: You may suffer from knee pain, indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Handle / sign documents carefully as it may create trouble.

Finance: Expenses on education, business are indicated.

Career: People from networking, occult science, journalism backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match if they are ready to sacrifice something.

Health: You may suffer from skin problems, lumbar pain, cough.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight then victory is yours.

Finance: Recover your monetary losses. Expand your knowledge about insurance.

Career: People from networking, literature, publication sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Family time will suffer due to ill health or job responsibilities.

Health: You may suffer from throat/lumbar pain, knee pain, bronchitis.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Relieve yourself from all your problems.

Finance: Expenses on medical treatment, family, entertainment is indicated

Career: People from medical, event management, sports, entertainment backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Go ona romantic date.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, throat/skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Drive carefully as some damage/injury is indicated

Finance: Pay loan premiums. Think twice while helping anyone financially.

Career: People from STEM, education, finance sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Vehicle/house repairing is indicated. Dispute with mother or children is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from bronchitis, throat /skin problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Indulge in celebrations, reunions, partying.

Finance: Expenses on some celebration, parties are indicated.

Career: People from event management, journalism, publication backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Those who are in a relationship may tie their knot.

Health: You may suffer from a normal cough.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow