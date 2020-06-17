Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 17, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You won’t get afraid by any problem or a challenge; you will overcome all the difficulties fearlessly. Go ahead if you have been planning to change your job/ career. Plan a romantic evening for your spouse.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your excitement level may double up. You will be successful on the professional front. Romantic life will be blissful. Your partner’s support will boost your confidence.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your friends have stayed with you through your thick and thin hence, make sure that you don’t neglect your friends who have motivated, helped in life. Positive news may come from the office.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Problems may arise on the professional front which you will have to solve on your own. Increased work pressure may affect your personal relationships. Find new ways to strike a balance between work and family life.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your actions are likely to get misinterpreted. So be very careful while you communicating with others, especially with life-partner. Do not lose your temper. Analyse the situation before drawing your conclusion.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
You won’t be able to pay attention to your family life due to increased workload which will upset your spouse and trigger a spat. You may also face a financial crunch.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Stay strong and face all the challenges head-on. Financial matters may up your stress and tension. Stay away from negative vibes, emotions and especially negative people.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Your social circle will expand. You will develop a strong relationship with an influential person who will help you gain monetary progress. Take care of your personal relationships.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Those in the film sector will find new opportunities. Look around and see who is standing with you in your tough times and be thankful to them. Professional life will take a positive turn.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Keep an eye on your subordinates and their activities. Do not expect a pay rise or a promotion on the professional front. Financially, you will be stable.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
The day will bring growth in business and in a career. You will make money, earn recognition and progress well. Do not splurge money on your spouse/ lover, use your money wisely.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
There are chances of getting new business projects which may recover your previous losses.Your co-worker’s support will boost your confidence. Avoid junk food.