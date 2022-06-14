Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Travel and meditate
Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items and investment.
Career: People from tourism, spirituality, cosmetics, entertainment sectors will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad or pilgrimage is indicated. Buying a vehicle or house is also indicated.
Health: You may suffer from throat / skin problems.
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
TAURUS
Travelling for earning is indicated.
Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, entertainment, and spouse.
Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts backgrounds will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Loans may get sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Some Pending permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.
Health: Youmay suffer from muscle pain, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Blue
GEMINI
Changeover of job or business is indicated.
Finance: Jobless people may come across a promising opportunity.
Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile industries will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those expecting a baby will get good news today.
Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CANCER
Good day to buy a vehicle or house.
Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicle.
Career: People from education, automobile sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Promotion/ training camps indicated. Exams will be successful. You may find rental flats to reside in.
Health: You may suffer from inflammation, chest pain, indigestion.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
LEO
Avoid mistakes in work and family life.
Finance: Pay loan premiums/insurance premiums.
Career: Stress/ work pressure/ fatigue is indicated. People from entertainment, occult science, insurance sectors will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Obstacles/delay/ damage/theft is indicated. Health of father/children might decline.
Health: You may suffer from back pain,hernia.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Travel and have fun.
Finance: Expect expenses on luxury, beauty items, and vehicle.
Career: People from education, event management, tourism sectors will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Good day to settle marriage proposals. Spend quality time with family.
Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
LIBRA
Recover your monetary losses.
Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment, luxury items, or drinks.
Career: Avoid depending on your staff or assistants. Let them personally take part in the process.
Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get a promising opportunity.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, muscle pain. Physical/mental stress, injury is indicated.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Travel, invest, and spend.
Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.
Career: People from art/ entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad, business tour, or family vacation is indicated.
Health: You may get hospitalised but quick recovery is indicated.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
SAGITTARIUS
Focus on earning, not losing.
Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repair.
Career: People from education, occult science, entertainment, spiritual backgrounds will do well.
Domestic & love life: Academic life will be disturbed.
Health: Youmay suffer from dysentery, kidney problems, chest pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
CAPRICORN
Work and play hard.
Finance: Expenses on family and education are indicated.
Career: People from entertainment, event management, cosmetic industries will be benefitted.
Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad, business tour, or family vacation is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from diabetes.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Venture into art.
Finance: Invest in a house or vehicle.
Career: People from education, architecture, automobile sectors will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Academic success is indicated. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.
Health: You may suffer from indigestion, back pain.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
PISCES
Help others with your advice.
Finance: Businessmen must plan the budget ahead to expand their business.
Career: Religious or spiritual activity at your office place. People from education, spiritual/ yoga/ meditation sectors will be successful.
Domestic & love life: Meditate or indulge in spiritual activity.
Health: You may suffer from kidney problem, weight gain, back pain.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
