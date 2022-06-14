Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Travel and meditate

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items and investment.

Career: People from tourism, spirituality, cosmetics, entertainment sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad or pilgrimage is indicated. Buying a vehicle or house is also indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat / skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travelling for earning is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, entertainment, and spouse.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Loans may get sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Some Pending permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Health: Youmay suffer from muscle pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Changeover of job or business is indicated.

Finance: Jobless people may come across a promising opportunity.

Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile industries will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those expecting a baby will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day to buy a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicle.

Career: People from education, automobile sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Promotion/ training camps indicated. Exams will be successful. You may find rental flats to reside in.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation, chest pain, indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in work and family life.

Finance: Pay loan premiums/insurance premiums.

Career: Stress/ work pressure/ fatigue is indicated. People from entertainment, occult science, insurance sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles/delay/ damage/theft is indicated. Health of father/children might decline.

Health: You may suffer from back pain,hernia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury, beauty items, and vehicle.

Career: People from education, event management, tourism sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Good day to settle marriage proposals. Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment, luxury items, or drinks.

Career: Avoid depending on your staff or assistants. Let them personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, muscle pain. Physical/mental stress, injury is indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Travel, invest, and spend.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from art/ entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad, business tour, or family vacation is indicated.

Health: You may get hospitalised but quick recovery is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Focus on earning, not losing.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repair.

Career: People from education, occult science, entertainment, spiritual backgrounds will do well.

Domestic & love life: Academic life will be disturbed.

Health: Youmay suffer from dysentery, kidney problems, chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Work and play hard.

Finance: Expenses on family and education are indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management, cosmetic industries will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad, business tour, or family vacation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Venture into art.

Finance: Invest in a house or vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, automobile sectors will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Academic success is indicated. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Help others with your advice.

Finance: Businessmen must plan the budget ahead to expand their business.

Career: Religious or spiritual activity at your office place. People from education, spiritual/ yoga/ meditation sectors will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or indulge in spiritual activity.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problem, weight gain, back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red