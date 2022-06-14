e-Paper Get App

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 15, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 08:41 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Travel and meditate

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items and investment.

Career: People from tourism, spirituality, cosmetics, entertainment sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad or pilgrimage is indicated. Buying a vehicle or house is also indicated.

Health: You may suffer from throat / skin problems.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Travelling for earning is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical treatment, entertainment, and spouse.

Career: People from tourism, entertainment, occult science, arts backgrounds will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Loans may get sanctioned. Interviews will be successful. Some Pending permits or licenses will be granted. Competitive exam results will be in your favour.

Health: Youmay suffer from muscle pain, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

GEMINI

Changeover of job or business is indicated.

Finance: Jobless people may come across a promising opportunity.

Career: People from production, entertainment, education, automobile industries will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Those expecting a baby will get good news today.

Health: You may suffer from kidney / eye/ sexual problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day to buy a vehicle or house.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education or vehicle.

Career: People from education, automobile sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Promotion/ training camps indicated. Exams will be successful. You may find rental flats to reside in.

Health: You may suffer from inflammation, chest pain, indigestion.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Avoid mistakes in work and family life.

Finance: Pay loan premiums/insurance premiums.

Career: Stress/ work pressure/ fatigue is indicated. People from entertainment, occult science, insurance sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Obstacles/delay/ damage/theft is indicated. Health of father/children might decline.

Health: You may suffer from back pain,hernia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Travel and have fun.

Finance: Expect expenses on luxury, beauty items, and vehicle.

Career: People from education, event management, tourism sectors will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their life partner. Good day to settle marriage proposals. Spend quality time with family.

Health: You may suffer from toothache, eye problems.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Recover your monetary losses.

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical treatment, luxury items, or drinks.

Career: Avoid depending on your staff or assistants. Let them personally take part in the process.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may get a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, muscle pain. Physical/mental stress, injury is indicated.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Travel, invest, and spend.

Finance: Expenses for family and entertainment are indicated.

Career: People from art/ entertainment, sports, stock market backgrounds will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad, business tour, or family vacation is indicated.

Health: You may get hospitalised but quick recovery is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

SAGITTARIUS

Focus on earning, not losing.

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/vehicle repair.

Career: People from education, occult science, entertainment, spiritual backgrounds will do well.

Domestic & love life: Academic life will be disturbed.

Health: Youmay suffer from dysentery, kidney problems, chest pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

CAPRICORN

Work and play hard.

Finance: Expenses on family and education are indicated.

Career: People from entertainment, event management, cosmetic industries will be benefitted.

Domestic & love life: Travelling for education abroad, business tour, or family vacation is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from diabetes.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Venture into art.

Finance: Invest in a house or vehicle.

Career: People from education, architecture, automobile sectors will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Academic success is indicated. Family life will be full of fun and frolic.

Health: You may suffer from indigestion, back pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Help others with your advice.

Finance: Businessmen must plan the budget ahead to expand their business.

Career: Religious or spiritual activity at your office place. People from education, spiritual/ yoga/ meditation sectors will be successful.

Domestic & love life: Meditate or indulge in spiritual activity.

Health: You may suffer from kidney problem, weight gain, back pain.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

