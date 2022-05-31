Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan / insurance premium. Invest in property.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental/physical stress, injuries, chest pain, acidity, eye problems are indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in property.

Career: Business tour is indicated. Avoid disputes with your business partner.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Your success and profit is connected with stress, disputes, and struggle.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your seniors and staff members is indicated. A promotion is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from ear pain, stomach pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Personal and commercial loss is indicated.

Finance: Wrong decisions may lead to loss in business.

Career: Mistakes at the workplace or disputes with seniors are indicated, so control your anger.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father , children is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve your personal and commercial life problems.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, education purposes is expected.

Career: People from education, property, mechanic sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated. Dispute with a partner is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Dispute in family members related to spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from piles, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited. Disputes with your colleagues are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may soon find a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from wedding planning, event management, hospitality sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Keep a control on your anger in personal and work life.

Finance: Recover your delayed payments.

Career: People from sports, construction, mechanic sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children or maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, back pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Control your anger as disputes are indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in property.

Career: People from martial arts, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from ear pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, and vehicle is indicated

Career: People from education, construction will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in a relationship will tie their knot. You may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may be sanctioned today.

Career: People from the armed forces will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family life might be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.

Finance: Unexpected, unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from govt, administration backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, thigh pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White