Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, May 31, 2022, 04:21 PM IST
ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Pay your loan / insurance premium. Invest in property.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental/physical stress, injuries, chest pain, acidity, eye problems are indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in property.

Career: Business tour is indicated. Avoid disputes with your business partner.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Your success and profit is connected with stress, disputes, and struggle.

Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.

Career: Dispute with your seniors and staff members is indicated. A promotion is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from ear pain, stomach pain, knee pain.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

CANCER

Personal and commercial loss is indicated.

Finance: Wrong decisions may lead to loss in business.

Career: Mistakes at the workplace or disputes with seniors are indicated, so control your anger.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father , children is expected today.

Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Solve your personal and commercial life problems.

Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, education purposes is expected.

Career: People from education, property, mechanic sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated. Dispute with a partner is also indicated.

Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Dispute in family members related to spouse is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from piles, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Gain something after losing something.

Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.

Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited. Disputes with your colleagues are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Jobless people may soon find a promising opportunity.

Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Control your anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for marriage celebration is expected.

Career: People from wedding planning, event management, hospitality sectors will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.

Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Keep a control on your anger in personal and work life.

Finance: Recover your delayed payments.

Career: People from sports, construction, mechanic sectors will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children or maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, back pain, headache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Control your anger as disputes are indicated.

Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in property.

Career: People from martial arts, medical backgrounds will find success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: You may suffer from ear pain, back pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Strengthen your relationship bonds.

Finance: Expenditure for education, house, and vehicle is indicated

Career: People from education, construction will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in a relationship will tie their knot. You may face family disputes.

Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Concentrate on your work.

Finance: Business loans may be sanctioned today.

Career: People from the armed forces will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Family life might be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.

Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.

Finance: Unexpected, unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.

Career: People from govt, administration backgrounds will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated, so take precautions accordingly.

Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, thigh pain, eye problems.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

