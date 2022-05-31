Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 1, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Control your anger to avoid disputes.
Finance: Pay your loan / insurance premium. Invest in property.
Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance, research backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute regarding property is indicated. Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.
Health: Mental/physical stress, injuries, chest pain, acidity, eye problems are indicated.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
TAURUS
Conflict in career and married life is indicated.
Finance: Spend money for your business growth. Invest in property.
Career: Business tour is indicated. Avoid disputes with your business partner.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Take care while travelling as some damage or trouble is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from foot pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
GEMINI
Your success and profit is connected with stress, disputes, and struggle.
Finance: Loan proposals will be sanctioned today after many obstacles.
Career: Dispute with your seniors and staff members is indicated. A promotion is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, friends is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from ear pain, stomach pain, knee pain.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: Black
CANCER
Personal and commercial loss is indicated.
Finance: Wrong decisions may lead to loss in business.
Career: Mistakes at the workplace or disputes with seniors are indicated, so control your anger.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with father , children is expected today.
Health: You may suffer from back pain, knee pain
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: Yellow
LEO
Solve your personal and commercial life problems.
Finance: Investment or expenditure for business, education purposes is expected.
Career: People from education, property, mechanic sectors will find success. Job transfer, training seminars are indicated. Dispute with a partner is also indicated.
Domestic & love life: Students may go abroad for education. Dispute in family members related to spouse is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from piles, chest pain, acidity, insomnia.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Gain something after losing something.
Finance: You may have to give commission to get your work done.
Career: People from occult science, medical, insurance backgrounds will be benefited. Disputes with your colleagues are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Jobless people may soon find a promising opportunity.
Health: You may suffer from constipation, shoulder pain.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Control your anger in commercial and family life both.
Finance: Expenditure for marriage celebration is expected.
Career: People from wedding planning, event management, hospitality sectors will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated. Unmarried people may find their match.
Health: You may suffer from lower back pain, throat pain, stomach ache.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: Pink
SCORPIO
Keep a control on your anger in personal and work life.
Finance: Recover your delayed payments.
Career: People from sports, construction, mechanic sectors will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with children or maternal relatives is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from stomach ache, back pain, headache.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Control your anger as disputes are indicated.
Finance: Pay loan premium. Invest in property.
Career: People from martial arts, medical backgrounds will find success.
Domestic & love life: Dispute with mother or children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.
Health: You may suffer from ear pain, back pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
CAPRICORN
Strengthen your relationship bonds.
Finance: Expenditure for education, house, and vehicle is indicated
Career: People from education, construction will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Unmarried people may find their match. People in a relationship will tie their knot. You may face family disputes.
Health: You may suffer from shoulder pain, ear pain, chest pain.
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Concentrate on your work.
Finance: Business loans may be sanctioned today.
Career: People from the armed forces will find success. Disputes at the workplace are indicated.
Domestic & love life: Family life might be disturbed due to workload. Keep control of your anger as it may spoil your family atmosphere.
Health: You may suffer from throat pain, toothache, knee pain.
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Avoid being aggressive and dominating others.
Finance: Unexpected, unavoidable expenditure is indicated. Stock brokers should play wisely.
Career: People from govt, administration backgrounds will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Troubles in traveling are indicated, so take precautions accordingly.
Health: You may suffer from headache, throat pain, thigh pain, eye problems.
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)