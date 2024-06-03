 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, June 05, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, June 03, 2024, 11:07 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life

Finance: Expect expenditure on education/ property /vehicle/entertainment/children

Career: people in education/sports/politics/govt/hotel/entertainment/farming will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain/ heat/ eyes .

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day to travel /study

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel/education/property/vehicle

Career: People in tourism / communication / politics/property will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Outing with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from weakness/shoulder/healrt/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to travel/invest/expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for medical/travel /father/sibling

Career: People in tourism/ politics/ medical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ ill health of family member is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from heart/heat/eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Day to earn/ fulfil desires /success

Finance: Expect expenditure for family/friends

Career: People in politics/ medical / hotel/ govt / farming will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Family may help you in your work.

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / eye problems

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

LEO

Day to travel/ take initiative in your work

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ health/career.

Career: People in politics/ govt / hotel /tourism /medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work

Health: Some people may suffer from heat / knee pain

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to travel / study / expenditure.

Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / medical bills /father /education

Career: People in fields of tourism / medical/education will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may go for long drive with your family.

Health: Some people may suffer from blood pressure, heart problems, or back pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today you will face problems in commercial and family life as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ medical bill /business

Career: People in occult / secret agency/ maintenance/ insurance will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spare time for family due to work

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / heart/ blood pressure

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: green

SCORPIO

Today you can balance career and family side.

Finance: Expect expenditure on business /travel /education

Career: People in banking / Hotel /medical /politics /farming will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will try to keep balance between family life and career.

Health: Some people may suffer from Blood pressure / waist pain / Knee pain.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to lose/ take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ health / education/ travel

Career: People in insurance/ maintenance / bank/ politics /medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Ill health/ dispute with family members is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from dysentery / indigestion / eye / heart problems

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is a day to enjoy with some tensions as well.

Finance: Expect expenditure for entertainment/sports/ premiums.

Career: People in entertainment /pub /share market / sports will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from Back pain /lumber pain / heart.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: pink

AQUARIUS

Today you will be busy on both fronts like job and family

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house/vehicle/business

Career: People in education/property/vehicle /politics/govt /medical will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of/ Dispute with mother/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach pain / chest pain / Lumber pain.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

PISCES

Day to enjoy / travel / take care of health

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ communication/ health.

Career: People in bank/ hotel/ medical/politics/ govt will be benefited

Domestic & love life: ill health of /dispute with father/ sibling is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / arm/ eye / stomach ache.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

