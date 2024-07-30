 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 31, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, July 30, 2024, 08:18 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Control your anger to avoid disputes.

Finance: Today you may pay your loan / insurance premium.

Career: People in fields like occult science / surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Property dispute/ Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ property/ travel /business

Career: People in Tourism/ security/ technical/ Police will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ friends/ travel

Career: People in technical/ security/ police/lawyers/ property will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today gains are indicated in personal and commercial life.

Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children / entertainment

Career: People in Technical/ entertainment/ sports/ maintenance will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for business / education/travel /property

Career: People in education / land / auto parts will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for brokerage/ maintenance/ premiums

Career: People in broker / Occult / surgeons / insurance/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family/ premiums is expected.

Career: People in banquet halls/ events/ technical /occult / gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ business

Career: People in police / repairing / construction / garage will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache is indicated.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ travel/ entertainment/ sports.

Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected.

Health: Some people may suffer from Ear pain/ back pain / eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to study/ entertainment/

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to study/travel/ work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for office maintenance/house/travel

Career: People in sports/ barbers/ butchers/ arm forces/property will get success.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to study/ enjoy /travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/travel

Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers/technical will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / thigh pain / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

