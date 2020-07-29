Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Don’t let any opportunity slip away. Be confident about what you say and you do. Engineering students will do well. A short business trip is on the cards. Lover/ life partner will appreciate your care.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Analyse properly and then say yes to business proposals which are being offered to you. Think twice before taking any major decision as you are likely to go wrong.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Careful management and a touch of creativity will contribute to a successful venture and possible recognition. Those who are looking forward to get married may find a potential partner.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Opportunities may shrink and you will have to manage within the available chances in business and profession. On the domestic front, problems and tensions may rise suddenly.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
Your health needs attention. Keep an eye on your enemies. Avoid brushing things beneath the rug and take things head-on. Pay attention to every detail while working at the workplace.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Domestic life will be enjoyable. There will be gains due to your own efforts as well as gains from the partner. Students will perform well in their exams.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Loneliness may loom over you. Lack of emotional and mental support will make you feel disappointed at various occasions. There could be delays and slowdowns in areas of health and career.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Avoid involving into arguments at the workplace as things may go out of hand and may land you legal trouble. Those in politics and social sector will be given extra responsibilities by their seniors.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Stress and tension in the workplace is likely to increase. Your mind will be at disturbed state due to domestic issues due to which you won’t be able to concentrate at work.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
A tremendous sense of aestheticism of beauty now grips you. You have worked hard and you will get the fruits of the hard work. Pay attention to your family life.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
Workload may increase. You are confident, pragmatic and determined and will forge ahead furiously. You will earn plaudits for your achievements. In terms of financial terms, you will grow and expand.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
You will be in the spotlight due to your hard work. People around you will get impressed with your intelligence and smartness. Important workplace decisions should be taken after proper discussions.