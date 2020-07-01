Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, July 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

You have been growing in many profound ways and you are keen to sustain growth. Your curiosity to learn different things will increase. You may soon find a mentor or a spiritual guru who will guide you through thick and thin.
Working professionals may earn a promotion which will lead to new responsibilities and financial gains. Your life partner’s love and support will help boost your confidence.
Your feelings for your partner will change positively. Romance is in the air. You will be high on energy and no one would be able to stop you. Family life will be troublesome.
All working professionals and business people will work extra hard to accomplish their set goals. New business deals are around the corner. Take care of your health.
You may get honoured at the workplace for your hard work and efficiency. All your pending tasks at the office and as well as at home will get finished. You will build a friendly relationship with someone from the opposite sex.
Your love and social life may go through some tensed moments. Unmarried people should wait and know more about their prospective partner before saying yes. Be cautious while on wheels.
Avoid travelling as much as possible. Be cautious while driving and also while crossing the road. Spending time with family will help release your stress. Stay away from junk food.
Your colleagues may cause problems for you; they may create hurdles in your path to promotion. It is advisable that you sort things out by involving a senior member or your boss. Stay positive and strong.
Today, you would be able to focus and finish your work on time and will impress your higher authorities. Romance is in the air. Those in the travel and tourism sector may have a tough day.
There will be an intensity of emotions in whatever you do. Today, your heart will overpower your mind. It is advisable that you don’t neglect your personal problems and strike a balance between work and family life.
The atmosphere at home will be blissful and cheerful. You will be more inclined towards spirituality. Financial matters will be under control. Trading in stocks will be profitable.
You will give your sweat and blood to prove yourself at the workplace. Keeping the family happy will be your topmost priority. Spend time with your partner. Meditation will help bust your stress.
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)