Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 26, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: You will be disturbed at the workplace and to take any important decision you need proper guidance. So, don’t be in a rush. Avoid speculative activities today.

Taurus: You had put in a lot of effort to dig a well but still there is no water. You are feeling low, but the scene is the same in every sector. So, keep working hard, as stars will shower on you soon.

Gemini: Precaution while working with machines is necessary today as minor accidents are indicated. Blood pressure, a slight cold may affect your health. Delays in projects and assignments may make you lose your cool.

Cancer: Some of you may be taking care of an ageing parent or a family member who needs your support, while others may be facing their eventual decline.

Leo: Your reputation is important in your field and career. Your spirit will nevertheless remain distant, incapable to communicate with the people and you could doubt yourself for a while even if your work would be progressing well.

Virgo: No major ups and downs will be found in your love life. Steel and oil sector people will have an increase in their income. Romantic relationship will be good today.

Libra: This is the time to prove yourself in your line of business. Be prepared to go out of your way to make your partner feel needed, loved and desirable.

Scorpio: Avoid having important talks, meetings and serious discussions. Watch your budget, cut expenses, clear debts or at least make a timeline and stick to it, record daily expenditures and what you discover may be enlightening.

Sagittarius: You may hear some complaints against you and this may make you nervous. You might know the person behind this but you can’t do anything, so be calm.

Capricorn: You might want more freedom to set the agenda at the workplace. Those in the education sector or marketing will do well. Some may change jobs.

Aquarius: Spending quality time with your partner will enhance your love life. Confusion will be cleared off. It will be easy to increase cash reserves and assets in the present scenario.

Pisces: Your income is likely to increase and there may be an opportunity to improve your future financial situation. At the workplace, you will get a chance to show your creativity, which might surprise others.

Published on: Wednesday, January 26, 2022, 07:00 AM IST