Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 22, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Make new friends, this is good time to involve in social gatherings. Good professional opportunities will come by your way. Finances will be stable. Romance is in the air.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Political and business enemies can create stress and tension. Health point of view there might not be major issues as such. But it is advisable that you take care of eating habits etc.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Students could hear of some positive developments regarding their future plans. Opportunities in the acting and sports sector may present itself.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You have to be sure about having backup of important information before attending any important meetings in your professional life.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Career will be on upswing and there is recognition at work. It’s time to be surrounded by genuine friends and take everything in your stride with a winning smile.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You are doing great, are active and energised. Your emotional, spiritual and intellectual faculties are pronounced. You are filled with passion for knowledge.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will meet all kind of demands and responsibilities and your mind is hyperactive. You may get introspective and even go on pilgrimage.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Troublesome domestic issues may surface and they need to be resolved with intuition and wisdom. Your confidence in yourself nudges you in the right direction.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Try to be particular in your work/projects otherwise someone else will take your opportunity. Business deals in properties, oil and steel sectors will be beneficial.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You would wish to go for a short tour with your family. Your business problems will get over. Small profits can be made from gambling or some speculation.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

There will be new relationships and reunion with friends. Your level of exposure and status will rise now. Progress and strength of your actions and purpose will grow.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

New projects or major changes in life should not be contemplated during this time. Poor communications or bad speech might spoil the outlook somewhat for you.

