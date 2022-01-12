Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: People will be impressed with your argument skills. You will feel confident and assertive. Good time for singles, who will get a chance to meet prospective partners.

Taurus: Employees will be elevated to new and responsible posts with a good raise in salary. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help you solve your problems that will boost your confidence.

Gemini: Relationship between husband and wife will become stronger. There will be chances to invest money in new property. Socialising with close friends will be on your agenda.

Cancer: There is no harm in apologising if you have to; in fact, it makes you a bigger person. You will earn well, but your expenditures shall not be equivalent to what you are earning. Those in the marketing field will do well today.

Leo: Financial matters may cause stress. You may feel you are been ignored at your workplace. A wrong decision taken in a hurry could lead to a major loss.

Virgo: There is nothing specific to celebrate today, but you are enjoying the moment and that is reason enough. You are a romantic and you know the tricks of flirting. Those in politics may gain fame.

Libra: An important assignment with deadlines will test your dedication. Using your latent talent to enhance your career prospects will prove beneficial for you.

Scorpio: You are generous and determined today. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. You will be blessed with happy family life. Your social quotient will peak.

Sagittarius: Try and curtail frivolous expenses. Today, learn to combat your fears. You are not too worried about tomorrow. Be careful while cooking. Students must concentrate on their studies.

Capricorn: Some of you may have to deal with legal matters, which could require you to travel. Your partner displays understanding and care, which motivates you to reciprocate.

Aquarius: Your consistency might be tested today at the workplace as pressure will mount. There is a possibility that you might not find any help and you have to complete all the work alone.

Pisces: Persistence and dedication will help you prevent marital problems. The relationship between children and parents tend to be good, though social life may throw some challenges, especially with co-workers.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST