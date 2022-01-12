e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Tuesday, January 11, 2022, 05:25 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, January 12, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: People will be impressed with your argument skills. You will feel confident and assertive. Good time for singles, who will get a chance to meet prospective partners.

Taurus: Employees will be elevated to new and responsible posts with a good raise in salary. Your partner will understand your feelings and also help you solve your problems that will boost your confidence.

Gemini: Relationship between husband and wife will become stronger. There will be chances to invest money in new property. Socialising with close friends will be on your agenda.

Cancer: There is no harm in apologising if you have to; in fact, it makes you a bigger person. You will earn well, but your expenditures shall not be equivalent to what you are earning. Those in the marketing field will do well today.

Leo: Financial matters may cause stress. You may feel you are been ignored at your workplace. A wrong decision taken in a hurry could lead to a major loss.

Virgo: There is nothing specific to celebrate today, but you are enjoying the moment and that is reason enough. You are a romantic and you know the tricks of flirting. Those in politics may gain fame.

Libra: An important assignment with deadlines will test your dedication. Using your latent talent to enhance your career prospects will prove beneficial for you.

Scorpio: You are generous and determined today. You are standing rock solid when everyone else is flapping. You will be blessed with happy family life. Your social quotient will peak.

Sagittarius: Try and curtail frivolous expenses. Today, learn to combat your fears. You are not too worried about tomorrow. Be careful while cooking. Students must concentrate on their studies.

Capricorn: Some of you may have to deal with legal matters, which could require you to travel. Your partner displays understanding and care, which motivates you to reciprocate.

Aquarius: Your consistency might be tested today at the workplace as pressure will mount. There is a possibility that you might not find any help and you have to complete all the work alone.

Pisces: Persistence and dedication will help you prevent marital problems. The relationship between children and parents tend to be good, though social life may throw some challenges, especially with co-workers.

Published on: Wednesday, January 12, 2022, 07:00 AM IST
