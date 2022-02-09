Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 9, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: The majority of the expenditure is for auspicious purposes only. You will get the blessings of your gurus. Some of the natives may evince more interest in devotional purposes.

Taurus: Pending promotions or a change in job responsibilities could come through for some. You may want to spend some quiet time by yourself mulling over your near term career and personal goals.

Gemini: Now, don’t change suddenly any job or business. Take care of your health. Victory over enemies is possible. The time is right to invest in real estate or land.

Cancer: Your helpful nature is going to take space in many people’s hearts. Don’t create a web of thinking in your mind that will disturb you. Try to remain relaxed, your life partner will keep you happy

Leo: You might find the support of your colleagues or associates to complete your pending tasks but then also don’t get dependent too much on them. Those in the sports and music sectors will do well today.

Virgo: You will get good fame in sports and culture. You are confident and ambitious. Those who are ready to enter into matrimony need to maintain patience.

Libra: You will gain recognition for your efforts at the workplace. Relax with your loved ones this evening. There may be small gains through speculation.

Scorpio: Take care of your valuables and documents today. Neglecting your health may put you in trouble. There will be complications in your projects, which will lead to tense situations.

Sagittarius: Take time to make plans for the future. You will be in an enthusiastic mood. Today is a good time to plan something special for family members. Investing in good shares will give your profits in two years.

Capricorn: Your work will be in limbo due to small issues and you will not be able to find a solution for the hold-up. You need to discuss such things with your colleagues and take their views and ideas to take your work forward.

Aquarius: You will invest your hard-earned money in such schemes that will give enormous benefits to you, making your position strong. If you are thinking of a job change, then we would suggest not to do so soon as your decision might backfire, leaving you divested.

Pisces: This is a good time to initiate action on personal projects. There may be positive news. Several issues can be solved at the business place. Give little time to your life partner.

Published on: Wednesday, February 09, 2022, 07:00 AM IST