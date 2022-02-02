Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 2, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Much hard work needs to be done. You will be admired for your advisory skills. Avoid travelling or if imperative, be cautious when you are on the road. In-laws and relatives may alleviate stress.

Taurus: You want to enjoy life to the fullest. You need to learn to be flexible in matters of money/ possessions. You feel a need to be free from the responsibilities of owning things.

Gemini: Investment and trading in the stock market will give you extra money today. There will be new opportunities in the acting and sports sectors. You may even find a good platform to show your talent.

Cancer: Try to have constant income in your business. Volatility in profits is going to bring tension. Spiritual backing is necessary to tackle problems so praying to god and chanting some mantras might help.

Leo: Take more care in financial matters. It is better to work in a team than as an individual. Legal disputes might get resolved, be patient. Farm owners will have a profitable day.

Virgo: You are advised to keep a strong check on your expenses. You’ll be confident and enthusiastic about everything you do and there might be a tendency to overdo (read greed) and this may result in obvious health hazards.

Libra: If you take more responsibility for your work then you can make more profits as there might be some loopholes. Your curious nature helps you to get to the bottom of things, which become fodder to your brain and assist in gaining knowledge.

Scorpio: You complete your projects on time, but you must also gain skills and knowledge from experienced seniors by keeping away your ego. This will be beneficial for your future.

Sagittarius: Impressing those who matter on the professional front is possible. Displaying your talents and expertise will help in getting good offers. Those going for higher studies are likely to be selected in prestigious institutes.

Capricorn: Investment and speculation of any sort should be avoided today. Thoughts could be unsteady and unreliable, so don’t make a decision in your profession.

Aquarius: There might be disputes and arguments over small or avoidable issues. Decisions should be taken under utter caution. Invest carefully and avoid investing in risky sectors.

Pisces: You are inclined to get an ambitious partnership with a beneficial influence. Litigation or dispute may end in a compromise. There are higher studies and more training needed to handle new technology.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 07:16 AM IST