Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 19, 2020 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Speculation in love life must be avoided as it might bring misunderstandings today. Politicians will prove difficult to interact with. Avoid driving in the night.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You have to focus more on your ongoing projects to bring them to completion. Travel is likely today. Spend some moment with your partner. Political issues may get resolved.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Career will progress well, while you will still experience heightened activity in career. It is time to take a vacation even if only for a day. Trading in stock market will be profitable.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

If you think positive today you can cross any hurdle and can be able to complete your tasks in time. Some new contacts can be made by participating in social activities.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Possibilities of personal and emotional discussion with your loved ones are on the cards! You would find peace with your spouse and will understand her better in the due course of time.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Listening rather than talking to one’s partner is a must which would help you to balance the relationship so that the bonds are kept intact without any damages.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

At home, your equation with your spouse is likely to put a question mark over the unity and harmony of the family. Being blamed for no fault of yours may shock & upset you to a great extent.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Today new financial agreements need to be studied in detail. Try to clear up any misconceptions. There will be some difficulties at work place and in business.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

People in jobs will be elevated to new and responsible posts with large financial gains. Your partner will help you solve your problems that will boost your confidence.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Relationships will be delightful. Singles may find new dating friends. You will find support from superiors and some rise in dynamism which could help you progress faster.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

No immediate gains or windfalls would come easily, although a couple of large events would happen as a precursor to the events to come in the near future.

