Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, February 16, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries: Opposition and hurdles will remain and you should be cautious overall. Major decisions or any action in a rush should be avoided. Differences with spouse/ partner could crop up.

Taurus: Today you could lend a helping hand to an elderly relative or friend. You are likely to meet possible love prospects. It is vital to learn to accept people.

Gemini: You have to be particular in your work. Those in sports and politics, your fame will see an uptick. Your projects will be supported by like-minded people. Trading in stock will be profitable.

Cancer: Possibility of female issues more than male is most of cancer sign couples. Today, buying, selling, legal issues, joint finances will keep you involved. Don’t lose your calm over it.

Leo: Leos hate subordination but indulge in voluntary work. Do not strain too much as it may result in a nervous breakdown. Victory over enemies is possible. A new romance is on the horizon.

Virgo: Due to a lack of mental peace and concentration you might experience some obstacles at the workplace. Purchase of land and machinery should be postponed for some time.

Libra: Sportspersons will have a good day today. You might find a good friend in social activities. Financial gains will be high; trading in the stock market is beneficial.

Scorpio: You will complete your assignments in time today. Some good moments with your partner will help you strengthen your bond and communicate in a better way.

Sagittarius: There are good times at work and home and you feel content. Your esteem in the community gets a huge hike, which satisfies your ego immensely.

Capricorn: In your work, you are shrewd, calculating and determined your friends will guide. Don’t take tension at the workplace. There will be success in politics and social work.

Aquarius: Today, you will be happy with your family and friends. Decisions over legal matters may be prolonged. Farmers will earn more. Increasing assets will be a slow process.

Pisces: Sometimes your ideas impress your seniors at your workplace. If you put in the effort you will be able to do good business as you have new policies to be successful and can make profits.

Published on: Wednesday, February 16, 2022, 07:00 AM IST