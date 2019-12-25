Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 25, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Trading will be beneficial for you today. You may secure a big contract. Travelling to a distant place is on the cards. Romantic relationship will be fine.</p>.<p>You will be able to resume your stuck projects or work. Those in politics will see a rise in their name and fame. Romantic relationship will bloom. Writers will have a good day.</p>.<p>Make sure that you complete your important assignments before time or else you will face problems at the workplace. A sudden change in the workplace may disappoint you.</p>.<p>Your work will meet your desired destination. You will have a lot of chances of increasing your income. Make a proper schedule to complete your tasks on time.</p>.<p>Be cautious as somebody, who is close to you, will shatter all your comfort and pleasure. Enemies may conspire against you. Financial loss is likely. Stay away from speculative activities.</p>.<p>Today, things won’t be easy for you and you will have to work harder even for minor things. You need to look after the administrative side of your business with extra care.</p>.<p>Be practical while dealing with the opposite sex. Don’t interfere in settling squabble of others. Those in the construction sector or business should take keep a check on the debts.</p>.<p>Your leadership is going to give you fame. Be a little flexible on your judgements in politics. Obstructions will decrease. Your ideas or proposals will get appreciated.</p>.<p>A group assignment is on the cards. You may also get a chance to work under or with seniors/ boss. The money will flow easily. Promotion is possible.</p>.<p>At home, the atmosphere will be good. You will be more inclined towards religion. Financial status will be stable. Trading in commodities will be profitable today.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>