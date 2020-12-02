Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Do not invest money in those areas where there’s a higher chance of loss, because it may become a source of tensions. Be careful of people who are selfish and narcissist.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Increment or promotion is seen on the cards. On the business front, clients may like your proposals. A good day for students. Sportspersons will perform well.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Your professional ambitions soar to a new high, thanks to the planetary influences. Business meetings may set the stage for new ventures. Life partner will be supportive.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You need to control your complexes, negative thoughts and wasteful expenses. There will be a change in partners for people working in partnership ventures.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

It’s always necessary to gain an understanding of all the universal laws of abundance and success when dealing with money. Your enthusiasm and aura pull others towards you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

The road ahead is smooth, so you would be able to plan and improve your finances. At the workplace, your charm will cast a magic spell on everyone. Spend time with family.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be enthusiastically optimistic, spread cheer around and you will get happiness in return. Have a soft discussion with your seniors if you there's an issue at work.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

There may be financial gains from close bonds by way of legacies. This is a fine time to relax and feel at home with family. Don't run behind worldly pleasures.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You may be in a dilemma, and this confused state of mind may affect your efficiency. Guidance from a friend will help you take up the right path. Business may expand.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You realise your role in the larger scheme of things and understand your responsibilities clearly. Handle things before they go out of your hands. Make decisions wisely.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

If married, try to remain open and communicative; stay mature, and be willing to hear your partner out. You may visit an old-time friend. Retain business may not grow well.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Those into the fashion and luxury goods industries are likely to benefit handsomely. However, be strict about payments, or you may lose out to unscrupulous elements.

