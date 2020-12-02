Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 2, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Do not invest money in those areas where there’s a higher chance of loss, because it may become a source of tensions. Be careful of people who are selfish and narcissist.</p>.<p>Increment or promotion is seen on the cards. On the business front, clients may like your proposals. A good day for students. Sportspersons will perform well.</p>.<p>Your professional ambitions soar to a new high, thanks to the planetary influences. Business meetings may set the stage for new ventures. Life partner will be supportive. </p>.<p>You need to control your complexes, negative thoughts and wasteful expenses. There will be a change in partners for people working in partnership ventures. </p>.<p>It’s always necessary to gain an understanding of all the universal laws of abundance and success when dealing with money. Your enthusiasm and aura pull others towards you.</p>.<p>The road ahead is smooth, so you would be able to plan and improve your finances. At the workplace, your charm will cast a magic spell on everyone. Spend time with family.</p>.<p>You will be enthusiastically optimistic, spread cheer around and you will get happiness in return. Have a soft discussion with your seniors if you there's an issue at work.</p>.<p>There may be financial gains from close bonds by way of legacies. This is a fine time to relax and feel at home with family. Don't run behind worldly pleasures. </p>.<p>You may be in a dilemma, and this confused state of mind may affect your efficiency. Guidance from a friend will help you take up the right path. Business may expand.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>You realise your role in the larger scheme of things and understand your responsibilities clearly. Handle things before they go out of your hands. Make decisions wisely.</p>.<p>If married, try to remain open and communicative; stay mature, and be willing to hear your partner out. You may visit an old-time friend. Retain business may not grow well. </p>.<p>Those into the fashion and luxury goods industries are likely to benefit handsomely. However, be strict about payments, or you may lose out to unscrupulous elements.</p>