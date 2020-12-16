Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>If old things fade away, don't worry as it will leave the landscape fresh for new adventures and experiences. Clear all your debts as early as possible. Be attentive at workplace.</p>.<p>You will tackle the professional front efficiently. Art, theatre, writing and all kind of creative pursuits will inspire you. Family members will help in solving domestic issues.</p>.<p>It is advisable that you cut down on your expenses in order to ward off financial troubles. You may face disappointments in almost all areas of life. Romantic life will be good.</p>.<p>Negative atmosphere at home will make you feel disturbed, due to which you may not be able to focus on your work. Mediation will help beat mental stress. Take proper rest.</p>.<p>Career/ business will flourish luxuriantly. Strained relationships will turn into sweet ones gradually. Financial transactions should be done with proper care. Don't neglect health. </p>.<p>Quick success is on the cards. Those who are unemployed are likely to get a job. Those in the field of agriculture may earn profits. Legal matter may end in your favour.</p>.<p><strong> </strong>You may get a chance to work in a congenial working atmosphere, where you work and efforts are valued. You will be on your toes. You may meet new people.</p>.<p>Your father's health will improve. You will amplify your sources of incomes and put an end to your outstanding settlements. Avoid overthinking. Family life may get better.</p>.<p>You should share your inner feelings with your partner if something is bothering you. This is likely to be a stressful day. At work, do not hesitate to promote yourself.</p>.<p>Today, things are not likely to go as per your plans. Take proper care of your health. Be careful while doing a business deal with a new associate. Drive cautiously.</p>.<p>Keep an eye on the rivals as they are likely to harm you in each and every possible manner. Your personal and professional problems are likely to intensify, be careful. </p>.<p>It is a good time for family, fun, food and finance. The idea is to reach out and bond better with your loved ones and family. You may get good results for your hard efforts.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>