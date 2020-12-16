Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 16, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

If old things fade away, don't worry as it will leave the landscape fresh for new adventures and experiences. Clear all your debts as early as possible. Be attentive at workplace.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will tackle the professional front efficiently. Art, theatre, writing and all kind of creative pursuits will inspire you. Family members will help in solving domestic issues.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

It is advisable that you cut down on your expenses in order to ward off financial troubles. You may face disappointments in almost all areas of life. Romantic life will be good.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Negative atmosphere at home will make you feel disturbed, due to which you may not be able to focus on your work. Mediation will help beat mental stress. Take proper rest.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Career/ business will flourish luxuriantly. Strained relationships will turn into sweet ones gradually. Financial transactions should be done with proper care. Don't neglect health.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Quick success is on the cards. Those who are unemployed are likely to get a job. Those in the field of agriculture may earn profits. Legal matter may end in your favour.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may get a chance to work in a congenial working atmosphere, where you work and efforts are valued. You will be on your toes. You may meet new people.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Your father's health will improve. You will amplify your sources of incomes and put an end to your outstanding settlements. Avoid overthinking. Family life may get better.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You should share your inner feelings with your partner if something is bothering you. This is likely to be a stressful day. At work, do not hesitate to promote yourself.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today, things are not likely to go as per your plans. Take proper care of your health. Be careful while doing a business deal with a new associate. Drive cautiously.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Keep an eye on the rivals as they are likely to harm you in each and every possible manner. Your personal and professional problems are likely to intensify, be careful.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

It is a good time for family, fun, food and finance. The idea is to reach out and bond better with your loved ones and family. You may get good results for your hard efforts.

