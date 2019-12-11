Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 11, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Things will happen accordingly if you keep your patience and work on them slowly, steadily. Your hard work should speak for yourself. Take care of your health.</p>.<p>You will concentrate more on desired tasks today. There will be an important discussion on the execution of work with your colleagues. Romantic relationships will be fine today.</p>.<p>People in the field of sports and politics, will see a rise in their fame and status. This is the time where you should go with the flow. Believe in yourself and stay away from negativity.</p>.<p>Take help from those reliable friends to whom you really trust. Your mind will be rafting with ideas ready to spout in every direction. Victory over enemies is possible.</p>.<p>Matters related to finance and love will take the centre stage today. You are likely to spend money on health or travelling. Domestic issues will also be one of your agendas.</p>.<p>Stop neglecting your health matters, you have to act responsibly on the health front. Your respect towards your teachers and elders will help you in attaining victory.</p>.<p>You have to quickly act about submitting any important documents or you might see further delay in your work. Today retailers and shopkeepers will have a rise in income.</p>.<p>You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities. It will be an enjoyable day. Your plans will work out properly & will benefit you with maximum gains.</p>.<p>A promotion is in the cards. Those in the education sector will do well. You will be highly involved in social activities. Your partner will appreciate your romance.</p>.<p>Today, your judgement over a critical issue will be appreciated by the seniors, authorities. Giving career advice to someone may go wrong, so be careful.</p>.<p>You will be able to solve out a complicated case of a client and your boss may get impressed with your intelligence. In politics and social sector, you will gain victory over enemies.</p>.<p><em><strong>(For all the latest <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/topnews">News</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/mumbai">Mumbai</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/entertainment">Entertainment</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/cricket">Cricket</a>, <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/business">Business</a> and <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/featured-blog">Featured News</a> updates, visit <a href="https://www.freepressjournal.in/">Free Press Journal</a>. Also, follow us on <a href="https://twitter.com/fpjindia?lang=en">Twitter</a> and <a href="https://www.instagram.com/freepressjournal/?hl=en">Instagram</a> and do like our <a href="https://www.facebook.com/FreePressJournal/">Facebook</a> page for continuous updates on the go)</strong></em></p>