Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 11, 2019 for all Zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By FPJ Bureau

Want to know what’s in store today for you, and find out what your Sun Sign says about the day that will be? Read our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P. Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Things will happen accordingly if you keep your patience and work on them slowly, steadily. Your hard work should speak for yourself. Take care of your health.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You will concentrate more on desired tasks today. There will be an important discussion on the execution of work with your colleagues. Romantic relationships will be fine today.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

People in the field of sports and politics, will see a rise in their fame and status. This is the time where you should go with the flow. Believe in yourself and stay away from negativity.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Take help from those reliable friends to whom you really trust. Your mind will be rafting with ideas ready to spout in every direction. Victory over enemies is possible.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Matters related to finance and love will take the centre stage today. You are likely to spend money on health or travelling. Domestic issues will also be one of your agendas.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Stop neglecting your health matters, you have to act responsibly on the health front. Your respect towards your teachers and elders will help you in attaining victory.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You have to quickly act about submitting any important documents or you might see further delay in your work. Today retailers and shopkeepers will have a rise in income.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You will find time for hobbies, other interests, sports and leisure activities. It will be an enjoyable day. Your plans will work out properly & will benefit you with maximum gains.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

A promotion is in the cards. Those in the education sector will do well. You will be highly involved in social activities. Your partner will appreciate your romance.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today, your judgement over a critical issue will be appreciated by the seniors, authorities. Giving career advice to someone may go wrong, so be careful.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will be able to solve out a complicated case of a client and your boss may get impressed with your intelligence. In politics and social sector, you will gain victory over enemies.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in