Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, December 1, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: It is a good time for travel and equally good for family, fun, food and finance. Take advantage of these to rejuvenate your mind, as your work will be quite hard. Someone you meet will fulfil your emotional needs.

Taurus: During your interview or deals keep your temper in check. You might lose your patience and get hyper during the deal.

Gemini: Genuine spiritual and financial gains and greater love and harmony are your gains now. You are practical but sometimes miss the wood for the trees. There will be pleasant moments with your spouse.

Cancer: If you are alone, the sentimental awakening will come about promptly, with the forthcoming meeting with the one who could steer your future towards another direction.

Leo: You can change your job or business as the time is auspicious for a favourable change. Those who are willing to get a transfer would go to a place of their choice.

Virgo: Opportunities in the construction sector will knock on your door. The real estate business will be successful. Losses in trading can be restricted. Spending an evening with your life partner may reduce your stress.

Libra: You will be excited about things that happening around you. In politics and sports, you will be able to regain your fame and rank as your performance will surprise others.

Scorpio: Your intellect will attract others in meetings and conferences. Marketing and retail sector people will achieve success. Agriculturists must seek the advice of experienced people to make more income.

Sagittarius: Students will perform well today. You will find some positive movement in pending projects. Don’t think too much about your debts as you are soon going to find a way out of them.

Capricorn: You will be able to solve a client's complicated case today. In the political and social sector, you will gain victory over enemies.

Aquarius: You may feel restless today and you will lose your temper because of stress at work. There could be minor accidents while driving. Avoid junk food.

Pisces: You may have to be extra quick in submitting an assignment if you want to beat the deadline. Positive thoughts will keep irritation at bay. Chances of a romantic affair are possible. So, get ready for a good time.

Published on: Wednesday, December 01, 2021, 07:00 AM IST