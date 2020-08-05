Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 5, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
You will be successful in settling your litigation with your previous clients. Growth in business is on the cards. If you are thinking of changing your profession/business then this is the right time, go ahead.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Your political commitments will be on the right track. There will some benefits through speculation or from debt recovery. For people in the field of acting, opportunities will come to you only if you work hard and go the extra mile.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your subordinates will enjoy your company, thanks to your joyful nature. A relaxed and tension free day at the workplace. It's not a good time to plan or go for a tour or a vacation.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
The workaholic in you will rise. You are confident, pragmatic and determined and will forge ahead furiously. You are riding the crest of a wave and feel that the world is yours to conquer.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You need to be clear about what you want. Stay alert about the things which are happening around you. Do not share your financial information with anyone. Be cautious while on the wheels.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
There might be disputes and arguments at very small or avoidable issues. Decisions should be taken under utter caution. Invest very carefully and avoid investing in risky sectors.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
A change in business and unexpected gains are possible. On the domestic front, happy moments with spouse and children are seen on the cards. Fortune will follow you. You may get honoured for the noble deeds.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
Today is the time to reap success. A favourable period to buy a new home or a car. Trading in stocks may yield benefits. People in the field of sports and politics will perform well.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
You might meet people which will get useful for your current business but don’t trust straight away on them. Those in sports and film sector may get honoured for their performance.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
You are likely to experience a profound intuitive sense that life is on your side at the moment and that your future path has purpose and meaning. You could also enter a new relationship at this time.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You are likely to be in a turbulent state. You may be acutely aware of yourself as a separate individual, but these feelings are likely to conflict with your need for harmony and closeness.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Unwanted people may waste your important time and delay your task and it will be hard to avoid these things today. Temper can mount up and can affect your health.