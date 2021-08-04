Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 4, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Learn to forgive and forget. Those who are unmarried should check matrimonial websites. You may be given additional responsibilities at the workplace, so be prepared.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Health may be troublesome. You may face problems on the work front. Workplace stress and problems may affect your mental peace. Avoid arguing with your life partner.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The business may gain stability. You would be able to clear all your debts. Financial problems may get solved. You may get in touch with your old pals. Spend wisely.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Those who are planning to expand their business would be able to raise funds. Students who are planning to do higher studies may hear positive news. Don't neglect health.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Do not lose your cool and do not look at things from your perspective only. Consider other's problems too. Learn to accept your mistakes. Avoid getting angry on loved ones.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You are working at full stream and progress is assured. You may travel for work purposes. Try to spend more time with your family. A family member may fall ill.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Today, you would be unstoppable. Your confidence will boost. You will be at your creative best. Your romantic life will be blissful. Take care of your health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may be able to juggle responsibilities with ease. You may spend good times with your family. You may be in an optimistic mood. Financial matters may get solved.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Today gains are predicted from partnership and colleagues. You may buy a new house. This is a favorable day in terms of love and personal relationships.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You may give your home a makeover. Unexpected gains are foreseen in the stock market. Your health will be troublesome. Those in business may face challenges.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Your creative skills will be appreciated. Those who are married should remain loyal to their spouse. All your insecurities, personal complexes worries will diminish slowly.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will learn not to be confrontational in your approach to people. You may face problems at the workplace from your co-workers. Take care of your health. Avoid being rude.

