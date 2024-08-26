 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, August 26, 2024, 09:58 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day of mental/physical stress/injury

Finance: Expect expenditure for loan / insurance premium/ health.

Career: People in occult science /police/ surgeon / butchers /research will be benefited.

FPJ Shorts
Mumbai: Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Repeatedly Assaulting Minor Under POCSO Act
Mumbai: Court Sentences 55-Year-Old Man To 12 Years Imprisonment For Repeatedly Assaulting Minor Under POCSO Act
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Navi Mumbai: Ulwe Woman's Pursuit Of Stolen Purse Results In Seizure Of Cocaine Worth ₹43 Lakh, Nigerian Suspect Arrested
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: BMC Launches GreenTags Pilot Project In Malabar Hill To Boost Waste Segregation And Improve Management
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand
Mumbai: IIHL Informed NCLT Of Plans To Rebrand Insolvent Reliance Capital Under 'IndusInd' Brand

Domestic & love life: Dispute/ Repairing of house or vehicle is indicated.

Health: Mental / physical stress / injury / chest pain / acidity / eye problem is indicated.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

TAURUS

Conflict in career and married life is indicated.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ property/ travel

Career: People in Tourism/ security/ technical/ Police will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from arm pain / feet pain / eye problem.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

GEMINI

Today success and gains will be connected with stress/ disputes/ struggle

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ friends/ family

Career: People in technical/ security/ police/lawyers/ property will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with maternal relatives, Friends is indicated.

Health: some people may suffer from eye problem / stomach pain

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: black

CANCER

Today is the day to travel/ enjoy/ invest

Finance: Expect expenditure for sports/ children / travel/ entertainment

Career: People in Technical/ entertainment/ sports/ travel will get success

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/ spouse is expected today.

Health: Some people may suffer from back pain / knee pain

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

LEO

Today is the day to travel/ study

Finance: Expect expenditure for property/vehicle / education/travel .

Career: People in education / land / auto parts will get success.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from chest pain / acidity / insomnia

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to gain something after losing something.

Finance: Expect expenditure for brokerage/ maintenance/ premiums

Career: People in broker / Occult / surgeons / insurance will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Family dispute indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from constipation / shoulder pain /body pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

LIBRA

Today is the day to control anger in commercial and family life both.

Finance: Expenditure for spouse /business /family is expected.

Career: People in banquet halls/ event management / lodging / gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse/father is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / Throat pain /tooth ache

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Today is the day to control anger in commercial life and family life both.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health/ education/ premium

Career: People in police/ repairing / construction / garage will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ maternal relatives is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from stomach ache / piles/ head ache /body ache.

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

SAGITTARIUS

Today you must control your anger as disputes are indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ investment/ travel/ entertainment/ sports.

Career: People in Martial arts / Gym/ Security / surgeons will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with spouse / children is expected. Troubles in travel are also indicated. Aggression in love life is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ back pain /waist pain/ eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to strengthen your relationship bond.

Finance: Expenditure for education / house / vehicle is indicated

Career: People in fields like education / construction / repairing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / acidity / chest pain.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

AQUARIUS

Today is the day to concentrate on your work.

Finance: Expect expenditure for office maintenance/children/travel

Career: People in sports/barbers/ butchers / arm forces will get success. Disputes at office or work place is indicated.

Domestic & love life: Domestic life may be disturbed due to work load.

Health: Some people may suffer from shoulder pain/ knee pain / ear pain

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today is the day to study/ exercise/travel

Finance: Expect expenditure for children/education/travel/spouse/business.

Career: People in fields like police / butchers / barbers/sports/gym will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: family disputes indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from tooth ache / Throat pain / acidity / eye problems

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: White

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 28, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 27, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 26, 2024 to September 1, 2024 For All...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From August 26, 2024 to September 1, 2024 For All...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 26, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 24, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...