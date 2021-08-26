Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 26, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: Your complete focus would be on your goals. Those in the field of politics or in the social sector should avoid making hasty decisions. Love is in the air. Health will be fine.

Taurus: You will do well in whatever you do today. This is a favourable day specifically for those who are in the field of technology and healthcare. You will feel happy, content.

Gemini: If there is any legal matter in which you are involved, then try to postpone the hearing and get some other date. Problems are foreseen on the workfront. Avoid overthinking.

Cancer: Make sure you finish all your assignments and projects on time. Those in a relationship will see that their bond with their partner is improving. The income is likely to increase.

Leo: Students who are in their final year may find it tough to concentrate on their studies. Don't let your personal tensions affect your family life. Be vocal about your thoughts, worries.

Virgo: You need to curb your ego and get more tactical and diplomatic if you want to relate better with people. Avoid arguing with your relatives, it will disturb your family life.

Libra: You will act responsibly and take action, make decisions like a true blue mature person. Try to spend some time with your own self. You may take part in some social work.

Scorpio: Your aggressive stance at the workplace may somehow benefit you. Keep all eyes on the deadlines. Students may have a successful day. Pay attention to your family life.

Sagittarius: Your seniors may be suspicious about the quality of your work or performance. You may become friends with people from other countries. You may visit a holy place.

Capricorn: You may be granted the freedom to make decisions at the workplace, which will boost your confidence. Love is in the air. You pave the path to success with concrete results.

Aquarius: You may get enough time to indulge in hobbies and every other thing that you love. Career advancements are foreseen. Stay away from people with negative mindsets.

Pisces: Your cherished desires will be fulfilled with difficulty, but will ultimately bring you prosperity and fame. Several developments in your profession are likely. Health needs care.

Published on: Thursday,August 26, 2021, 07:00 AM IST