Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 26, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
While the work area is moving smoothly, you also make some personal conquests. You are more creative and attract many like-minded people who will collaborate with you at work.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
You will get quick victory in legal battles. Expenses will stay under controls and you will distance yourself from selfish people. Your intuitions will be stronger, heed to them.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Your hard work and ability to react to situations on time will be the guiding spirit for progress. There will be a multi-fold increase in income. Some of you may buy a new house.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Love is in the air. Those in the field of business, politics and social sector will have a successful day. Stress and tension will ease down a bit. Start hunting for a new job, you may find a good one.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
People in the field of politics may face some criticism and opposition from their own supporters. Clashes on both home and work front are likely to occur. Overconfidence may land you in trouble.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
Additional responsibilities will be given to you at the workplace. Do not over push yourself so much that it affects your health. Take good care of elders in the family. Keep your anger under control.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
Your talks in business meetings will be surprising. Members of the opposite sex will get impressed by your skills and knowledge. Trading in metals and oil sector will increase your profits. Romance is in the air.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You may hear good news about a family member or a close friend. Share your feelings with your best friend, it will make you feel better. Do not worry about financial matters.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Those in the field of I.T. or computer industry would be able to overcome challenges in their field. Sportspersons and politicians should be careful about their name and fame. Your soft and smart oratory skills will work help lock new business deals.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Social engagements will keep you busy. The day would progress smoothly. Try to spend some quality time with your partner. Today is not a good time to reschedule any activity.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You share even your innermost thoughts and bare your soul to the one you love. Your openness to others’ ideas and to suggestions make you much more tolerant of others; not that you were intolerant earlier. You have learned to accept things as they are.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
There will be a great struggle for power and prestige. Don’t take any important decisions at the workplace. Don’t neglect your health. Avoid arguing with your co-workers.