 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
e-Paper Get App
HomeHoroscopeDaily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Monday, August 12, 2024, 11:01 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for studies/ career /entertainment

FPJ Shorts
Bombay HC To Hear Fishing Community's Plea For Compensation Over Livelihood Loss Due To Atal Setu
Bombay HC To Hear Fishing Community's Plea For Compensation Over Livelihood Loss Due To Atal Setu
Mumbai: Father Of Tribal Girl Who Fell Off Pune Balcony Seeks Hearing In Bombay HC
Mumbai: Father Of Tribal Girl Who Fell Off Pune Balcony Seeks Hearing In Bombay HC
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹2,766 Crore For 1,950 Disaster Mitigation Projects, Including Landslide Prevention And Flood Protection
Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde Approves ₹2,766 Crore For 1,950 Disaster Mitigation Projects, Including Landslide Prevention And Flood Protection
Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal Mandir
Thane: Sindhi Community Observes 40-Day Chaliha Sahib Festival With Fasting And Prayers At Ulhasnagar's Jhulelal Mandir

Finance: Expect expenditure for house/ vehicle / advertise /communication

Career: People in fields like education / automobile / property / communication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Mother’s ill health is indicated. Good day to join career oriented courses. Some people may get job.

Health: Some people may suffer from throat /nerves system / skin / ear problem

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

TAURUS

Advice of family members will help you regarding any decisions

Finance: Expect expenditure for children / entertainment / family needs/ education

Career: People from networking / journalism /entertainment/ share market will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: You will try your best to be with your family and children

Health: people may suffer from throat infection/ bronchities

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

GEMINI

Today you will be busy doing outside work for office/ family

Finance: Expect expenditure for study /travel/ business

Career: People in fields like speaker/ communication/ publication/ courier will get success.

Domestic & love life: Good day for doing household activities / study

Health: Some people may suffer from Throat /tooth ache / eye / breathing problem

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

CANCER

Today is the day to travel /invest /expenditure

Finance: Expenses for health / communication /travel are indicated

Career: People in fields like journalism / tourism / literature / publication will get success

Domestic & love life: Travel with/ill health of family member is indicated

Health: some people may suffer from cough and cold/ throat pain/shoulder pain/ eye problem

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: Silver

LEO

Today you will get maturity of your investments.

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/medical treatment

Career: People in fields like finance / bank /communication /consultants will get benefited.

Domestic & love life: Travel with / ill health of family member is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from skin / throat / coughing

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

VIRGO

Today is the day to focus on your career, without depending on others

Finance: Expect expenditure on advertise/communication / health/personality

Career: People in fields like advertise/communication/publication will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Today you may not spend time with your family due to job responsibility

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / knee pain

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

Today is the day to travel /study/job

Finance: Expect expenditure for travel/ education/job

Career: People in fields like finance /tourism/education/marketing will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may go for a long journey/ attend religious activity

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain / feet pain / bronchitis

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss/ injury / stress is indicated today

Finance: expenses on education/ business /premiums /health are indicated.

Career: People in fields like networking / occult science / journalism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Difficult to spend time for family due to work responsibility.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin problems /asthma / cough

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day to struggle/loss

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums/ business /travel/study

Career: People in fields like consultant / maintenance/ publication / speaker/occult will get success.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat / dysentery/ indigestion

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

CAPRICORN

Today some problems in career and family life is indicated

Finance: Expenses for medical treatment/education /business/spouse are indicated

Career: People in fields like doctor /speaker/communication/publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Dispute with father/ spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/bronchitis/skin problem

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Blue

AQUARIUS

Today, Struggle in business/ relationship is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ children/ spouse/ premiums/ maintenance

Career: People in fields like occult science/cyber security / HR / call centers will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with children/spouse is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from bronchitis / throat /skin problems. Surgery / operation is also indicated.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black

PISCES

Today is the day to settle problems in business/ family life

Finance: Expect expenditure for business/ medical bill/education /spouse

Career: People in fields like communication/education/ journalism / publication will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Some dispute in family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from cough/asthma

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, August 14, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, August 13, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 12 to Aug 18, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Weekly Tarot Predictions: Tarot Card Reading From Aug 12 to Aug 18, 2024 For All Zodiac Signs

Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Monday, August 12, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 10, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Saturday, August 10, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...