Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries

You will be confident with your thoughts.

Finance: You are smart enough to be meticulous. You might earn some extra revenue.

Career: Colleagues will listen to your ideas and help you complete your task on time.

Domestic and love life: Siblings will make you happy.

Health: You need to take health matters seriously.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Forest green

Taurus

Students successfully achieve their goals.

Finance: You may earn some extra money through trading activities.

Career: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: You will make friends with successful people and receive blessings from a holy man.

Health: Today, you might want to be frank about your feelings, which will reduce your burden.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Peach

Gemini

There might be a lack of mutual understanding and co-operation.

Finance: Though your financial status might be good, it would be better not to lend money.

Career: Those in the medical field will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends.

Health: Minor health problems will be there today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Green

Cancer

You will work hard and obtain the results with your courage and competence.

Finance: There will be progress in money-related businesses.

Career: The majority of your work needs to be completed today.

Domestic and love life: Love at first sight is likely for some.

Health: Entertainment and creative work will refresh your mood and bring improvement in health

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Cyan

Leo

You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature.

Finance: There are tax problems and various monetary developments will take up your time.

Career: Use the time to complete pending tasks. Today, a new project will bring success.

Domestic and love life: Try to be polite with your partner to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Do away with your vices.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Green

Virgo

You have the knack of cheering up everybody with your conversation.

Finance: You can move towards investment in a property or funds could be used to reimburse the debt or to pay a lot of the active not one productive.

Career: Those working or in business will get better opportunities.

Domestic and love life: Buying a car or house will be on your mind.

Health: Seek advice from a good fitness trainer before trying anything regarding workouts.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Peach

Libra

You will handle difficult situations diplomatically.

Finance: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.

Career: There is a possibility that seniors might not renew your contract and you will be disappointed.

Domestic and love life: You need to understand your life partner to ensure you have a peaceful life.

Health: Today, you may feel that you just don’t have the energy to cope, you may feel withdrawn and tired.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light green

Scorpio

You are on a secure wicket in every way.

Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.

Career: You will receive appreciation from seniors at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be good.

Health: Special care for the sick is needed today.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Light green

Sagittarius

Keep calm and you will be able to avoid quarrels.

Finance: Risk-taking tendencies should be curbed.

Career: Problems with co-workers and friends are indicated at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You display steady affection but demand a demonstration of love and romance from your partner.

Health: Take care of your health.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Cyan

Capricorn

New opportunities on the career or personal front could materialise soon.

Finance: You will spend on things for your daily needs.

Career: Today, you will complete your tasks on time and may get a chance to help your colleagues in their work.

Domestic and love life: You will be enthusiastic regarding some developments at home.

Health: Discipline in workout is good for your health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Forest green

Aquarius

The spotlight continues to shine on you at work, thanks to your awesome performance.

Finance: Work hard and find new opportunities.

Career: Control your emotions when you are at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor quarrels are likely to occur today.

Health: Your parents' health will cause worry.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces

Students and sportspeople may achieve their goals.

Finance: You will make some good decisions regarding reorganising finances.

Career: You will co-ordinate with staff and higher authorities to complete your tasks on time today.

Domestic and love life: Family members might understand your devotion and make adjustments for your betterment.

Health: Quality food and a good mood will keep you fit today.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Dark green

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:59 PM IST