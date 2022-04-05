e-Paper Get App
Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Nilikash P Pradhan | Updated on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 07:22 PM IST

Pixabay
Aries

You will be confident with your thoughts.

Finance: You are smart enough to be meticulous. You might earn some extra revenue.

Career: Colleagues will listen to your ideas and help you complete your task on time.

Domestic and love life: Siblings will make you happy.

Health: You need to take health matters seriously.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Forest green

Taurus

Students successfully achieve their goals.

Finance: You may earn some extra money through trading activities.

Career: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.

Domestic and love life: You will make friends with successful people and receive blessings from a holy man.

Health: Today, you might want to be frank about your feelings, which will reduce your burden.

Lucky number: 6

Lucky colour: Peach

Gemini

There might be a lack of mutual understanding and co-operation.

Finance: Though your financial status might be good, it would be better not to lend money.

Career: Those in the medical field will do well today.

Domestic and love life: Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends.

Health: Minor health problems will be there today.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Green

Cancer

You will work hard and obtain the results with your courage and competence.

Finance: There will be progress in money-related businesses.

Career: The majority of your work needs to be completed today.

Domestic and love life: Love at first sight is likely for some.

Health: Entertainment and creative work will refresh your mood and bring improvement in health

Lucky number: 5

Lucky colour: Cyan

Leo

You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature.

Finance: There are tax problems and various monetary developments will take up your time.

Career: Use the time to complete pending tasks. Today, a new project will bring success.

Domestic and love life: Try to be polite with your partner to avoid misunderstandings.

Health: Do away with your vices.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Green

Virgo

You have the knack of cheering up everybody with your conversation.

Finance: You can move towards investment in a property or funds could be used to reimburse the debt or to pay a lot of the active not one productive.

Career: Those working or in business will get better opportunities.

Domestic and love life: Buying a car or house will be on your mind.

Health: Seek advice from a good fitness trainer before trying anything regarding workouts.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Peach

Libra

You will handle difficult situations diplomatically.

Finance: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.

Career: There is a possibility that seniors might not renew your contract and you will be disappointed.

Domestic and love life: You need to understand your life partner to ensure you have a peaceful life.

Health: Today, you may feel that you just don’t have the energy to cope, you may feel withdrawn and tired.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Light green

Scorpio

You are on a secure wicket in every way.

Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.

Career: You will receive appreciation from seniors at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be good.

Health: Special care for the sick is needed today.

Lucky number: 34

Lucky colour: Light green

Sagittarius

Keep calm and you will be able to avoid quarrels.

Finance: Risk-taking tendencies should be curbed.

Career: Problems with co-workers and friends are indicated at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: You display steady affection but demand a demonstration of love and romance from your partner.

Health: Take care of your health.

Lucky number: 25

Lucky colour: Cyan

Capricorn

New opportunities on the career or personal front could materialise soon.

Finance: You will spend on things for your daily needs.

Career: Today, you will complete your tasks on time and may get a chance to help your colleagues in their work.

Domestic and love life: You will be enthusiastic regarding some developments at home.

Health: Discipline in workout is good for your health.

Lucky number: 7

Lucky colour: Forest green

Aquarius

The spotlight continues to shine on you at work, thanks to your awesome performance.

Finance: Work hard and find new opportunities.

Career: Control your emotions when you are at the workplace.

Domestic and love life: Minor quarrels are likely to occur today.

Health: Your parents' health will cause worry.

Lucky number: 16

Lucky colour: Green

Pisces

Students and sportspeople may achieve their goals.

Finance: You will make some good decisions regarding reorganising finances.

Career: You will co-ordinate with staff and higher authorities to complete your tasks on time today.

Domestic and love life: Family members might understand your devotion and make adjustments for your betterment.

Health: Quality food and a good mood will keep you fit today.

Lucky number: 15

Lucky colour: Dark green

Published on: Tuesday, April 05, 2022, 11:59 PM IST