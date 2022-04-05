Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 6, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries
You will be confident with your thoughts.
Finance: You are smart enough to be meticulous. You might earn some extra revenue.
Career: Colleagues will listen to your ideas and help you complete your task on time.
Domestic and love life: Siblings will make you happy.
Health: You need to take health matters seriously.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Forest green
Taurus
Students successfully achieve their goals.
Finance: You may earn some extra money through trading activities.
Career: Engineers or people in the technology sector will have a rise in income.
Domestic and love life: You will make friends with successful people and receive blessings from a holy man.
Health: Today, you might want to be frank about your feelings, which will reduce your burden.
Lucky number: 6
Lucky colour: Peach
Gemini
There might be a lack of mutual understanding and co-operation.
Finance: Though your financial status might be good, it would be better not to lend money.
Career: Those in the medical field will do well today.
Domestic and love life: Don’t reveal your secrets to your friends.
Health: Minor health problems will be there today.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky colour: Green
Cancer
You will work hard and obtain the results with your courage and competence.
Finance: There will be progress in money-related businesses.
Career: The majority of your work needs to be completed today.
Domestic and love life: Love at first sight is likely for some.
Health: Entertainment and creative work will refresh your mood and bring improvement in health
Lucky number: 5
Lucky colour: Cyan
Leo
You will be successful in entertaining your subordinates with your joyful nature.
Finance: There are tax problems and various monetary developments will take up your time.
Career: Use the time to complete pending tasks. Today, a new project will bring success.
Domestic and love life: Try to be polite with your partner to avoid misunderstandings.
Health: Do away with your vices.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky colour: Green
Virgo
You have the knack of cheering up everybody with your conversation.
Finance: You can move towards investment in a property or funds could be used to reimburse the debt or to pay a lot of the active not one productive.
Career: Those working or in business will get better opportunities.
Domestic and love life: Buying a car or house will be on your mind.
Health: Seek advice from a good fitness trainer before trying anything regarding workouts.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Peach
Libra
You will handle difficult situations diplomatically.
Finance: You may see a likely failure while undertaking sensitive business ventures.
Career: There is a possibility that seniors might not renew your contract and you will be disappointed.
Domestic and love life: You need to understand your life partner to ensure you have a peaceful life.
Health: Today, you may feel that you just don’t have the energy to cope, you may feel withdrawn and tired.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Light green
Scorpio
You are on a secure wicket in every way.
Finance: Long-term contracts will be more beneficial than short-term ones.
Career: You will receive appreciation from seniors at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Romantic relationships will be good.
Health: Special care for the sick is needed today.
Lucky number: 34
Lucky colour: Light green
Sagittarius
Keep calm and you will be able to avoid quarrels.
Finance: Risk-taking tendencies should be curbed.
Career: Problems with co-workers and friends are indicated at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: You display steady affection but demand a demonstration of love and romance from your partner.
Health: Take care of your health.
Lucky number: 25
Lucky colour: Cyan
Capricorn
New opportunities on the career or personal front could materialise soon.
Finance: You will spend on things for your daily needs.
Career: Today, you will complete your tasks on time and may get a chance to help your colleagues in their work.
Domestic and love life: You will be enthusiastic regarding some developments at home.
Health: Discipline in workout is good for your health.
Lucky number: 7
Lucky colour: Forest green
Aquarius
The spotlight continues to shine on you at work, thanks to your awesome performance.
Finance: Work hard and find new opportunities.
Career: Control your emotions when you are at the workplace.
Domestic and love life: Minor quarrels are likely to occur today.
Health: Your parents' health will cause worry.
Lucky number: 16
Lucky colour: Green
Pisces
Students and sportspeople may achieve their goals.
Finance: You will make some good decisions regarding reorganising finances.
Career: You will co-ordinate with staff and higher authorities to complete your tasks on time today.
Domestic and love life: Family members might understand your devotion and make adjustments for your betterment.
Health: Quality food and a good mood will keep you fit today.
Lucky number: 15
Lucky colour: Dark green
(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)