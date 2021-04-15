Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 15, 2021, for all zodiac signs

By Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Certain developments at the workplace will excite you. Your work will be appreciated by your seniors. Those in the field of politics and sports may get new opportunities.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Your ideas may not be given the much-needed value and attention at the workplace which will make you feel depressed. Avoid arguing at home with the spouse.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

The concerns about your family and their future will grow deeper. The need to provide happiness for loved ones will be strongly felt. Stay away from outside food.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Arguments will not help solve the problems at your workplace. Avoid making any kind of decision, as you are likely to go wrong. Drive cautiously.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Those in the politics/ social sector need to take a survey of their area and then implement their plans as some rectification might be needed. Do not make hasty decisions.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You may hunt for new opportunities and there are chances that you may grab some exciting ones. Your communication skills will be appreciated. Love is in the air.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Minor health problems related to stomach and injuries are likely today. Your office problems may take your time at home also and this will change your life partner's mood.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Complicated property matters may get solved. Seek expert advice if you are facing some legal troubles. You will get popular in social interactions. Travel plans can be made.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Those who are involved in a court matter may go through some tough moments today. Your daughter may get an ambitious partner. Success will follow you in business.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

You will command immense respect at the workplace. You will be at your philosophical and romantic best. A close friend can serve valuable sounding boards.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Those in the field of politics will have a successful day. Your ideas will be valued and appreciated by your seniors and colleagues. Family life will be happy.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

You will get good fame in sports and culture. Your self-confidence will boost. Those who are single and want to get married need to have some patience.

