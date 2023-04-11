 Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 12, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Tuesday, April 11, 2023, 07:11 PM IST
article-image

ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in event management/ automobile dealers/ architects/art classes will get success.

Domestic & love life: family picnic / entertainment with family is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment / health

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /premiums

Career: People in fields like art/ advertisement / entertainment/ doctor /bank will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Dispute with younger sibling /spouse is indicated.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Enjoy long journey/picnic/ movie with family

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: New opportunities and growth in business is indicated

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You may buy a vehicle/house. You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: some people may suffer from diabetes / weakness

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel and enjoy your work

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: You may spend good time with children/ sibling

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ vehicle/house

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: happy family life is indicated

Health: people may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/toothache

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth /health

Career: Take expert advice in business as loss is indicated. Servicemen may take wrong decision. So don’t make hurry while taking decisions.

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Physical stress, mental stress, or injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

It’s a Day to earn, travel, romance, entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: People in fields like art/entertainment/tourism/ lodging will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married/ love life will be romantic. Family picnic is indicated

Health: Doctor Visit for female member is indicated. Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

You may get your stuck money back.

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment.

Career: Interior decorators, automobile dealers, entertainers, artists, doctors will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Today is the day to enjoy/entertainment

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ children /entertainment.

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertisement ,tourism will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Some people may suffer from diabetes/ skin disease/ back /knee problems.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle

Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from weakness/ chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Today loss is indicated so act wisely.

Finance: Expect expenditure for children /loan premiums/ business/travel

Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

