Daily Horoscope for Wednesday, April 05, 2023, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES
Today is the day for your family responsibilities/study/ job
Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ vehicle / house
Career: Those who are in education / hotel / finance / vehicle business will get success.
Domestic & love life: some people may spend their day doing household activities / banking works / family get together.
Health: Some people may suffer from eye / dysentery/indigestion
Lucky no: 3
Lucky colour: yellow
TAURUS
Today is the day to enjoy /communication.
Finance: Expect expenditure for communication / entertainment /children /sports
Career: people in communication / networking / ad. Agency /entertainment will get success.
Domestic & love life: Your moral and confidence level will be high today. You can spend good time with your children/ younger sibling
Health: Overall health will be fine today.
Lucky no: 8
Lucky colour: blue
GEMINI
Today is the day for study and family responsibilities
Finance: Today you may invest or spend money for your family needs.
Career: Those who are in fields of banking / education / speaking / automobile will get success.
Domestic & love life: Today you may enjoy shopping with your family / doing household work.
Health: Some people may suffer from chest / eye problems are also indicated.
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: red
CANCER
Today is the day to dare and perform
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel / books / documentation
Career: People In business or in job, your confidence and personal efforts will lead you towards success.
Domestic & love life: Today you will be in a good mood and can enjoy good family time. You may meet your siblings.
Health: Today you will feel healthy and fit.
Lucky no: 6
Lucky colour: pink
LEO
Today is the day to travel and earn.
Finance: You may receive foreign funds. You may pay medical bill
Career: People in fields like import-export/ hospital /investment /tourism/bank will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: You may not give sufficient time for your family, due to your work or business.
Health: Some people may suffer from throat pain/ eye problems
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
VIRGO
Today all your wishes will be fulfilled
Finance: Today your gains are connected with your will and efforts.
Career: Those who are self-employed or in field like communication / consultancy / will get success.
Domestic & love life: Your mother’s advice will help you.
Health: Overall it’s a healthy day, but some people may suffer from cough and cold
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: White
LIBRA
Today you may travel for your work. Jobless people may get job.
Finance: Expect new investors in your business.
Career: People from fields like export / ware housing / finance / tourism will be benefited
Domestic & love life: Some people may pay the loan premium or health insurance premium. Family life may be disturbed, due to work load / illness
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain/ stomach pain/eye problem
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
SCORPIO
Today your gains are connected to your luck.
Finance: Expect expenditure on your children / higher education / religious rituals
Career: People in fields like religious activities / tourism / education will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You can have good time with your father and children,
Health: Some people may suffer from back pain
Lucky no: 2
Lucky colour: Silver
SAGITTARIUS
Today you will be engaged in solving your business problems or family problems.
Finance: Today loss is indicated in business, so plan accordingly
Career: Jobless people can get job after some negotiations. Servicemen may experience some struggle or hurdles while doing their work. Doctors / astrologers will be benefited.
Domestic & love life: Domestic and love life will be disturbed due to busy work schedule.
Health: Some people may suffer from knee pain / indigestion / dysentery.
Lucky no: 1
Lucky colour: Orange
CAPRICORN
Travel for business / education is indicated today
Finance: Expect expenditure on travel /education today
Career: People in fields like communication / tourism / education / religion will be benefited
Domestic & love life: You may attend a religious ritual. Register marriage is indicated.
Health: Some people may suffer from waist pain / shoulder pain
Lucky no: 5
Lucky colour: Green
AQUARIUS
Avoid helping someone financially as the money is supposed to get stuck
Finance: You may pay loan premiums / insurance premium
Career: People in fields like insurance / occult science / sanitation will be benefited
Domestic & love life: There may be dispute with maternal family /in-laws
Health: Some people may suffer from dysentery / mental stress /indigestion
Lucky no: 7
Lucky colour: Grey
PISCES
Today is the day to enjoy family life and business life both.
Finance: Expect expenditure on party / entertainment /children / wife
Career: People in fields like share market / art / entertainment / religious will get success.
Domestic & love life: Marriage proposals can work out. It’s a day to propose to your loved ones. Married people can enjoy with their spouse and children.
Health: Overall health will be better. Some people may suffer from back pain/ lower back pain / shoulder pain
Lucky no: 9
Lucky colour: Red
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)