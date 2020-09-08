Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 8, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Aries (March 21-April 19)

You don't have to do everything on your own. Don't be afraid to rely on others or ask for assistance at the 11th hour. Learn to trust others.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Analyse properly before accepting or rejecting any proposal or an offer. Opportunities may slip out of your hands. Avoid being materialistic.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Minor problems will get solved. You will be in a relaxed mood. Romance is in the air. Share your true feelings with your life partner.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

You will tackle all your problems on your own. Happiness, fulfilment is on the cards. On the work front, you will embark on the path of progress.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

Your responsibilities at both work and domestic fronts will increase. Singles may find someone compatible. Seniors may get impressed by your work.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Get rid of negative thoughts. Things will go according to your plan. Your confidence will boost. Trading in commodities will be profitable.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You will be bombarded with a lot of work. You will become more ambitious. Don't run behind money. Pay attention to your family life.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Move on from the past and do not fret about the future. Avoid overthinking. Stay connected with your loved ones and friends.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

You will outshine others at the workplace. Fortune is with you. You will strike hard against your opponents. Family life will be good.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Avoid arguing with your seniors at the workplace as it may harm your work life. Cut down your expenses.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You are expanding your areas of interest furiously. Your canvas is larger than life and you are making greater progress. Love is in the air.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your efforts may give you positive outcomes. Stop worrying about the future. Take care of your health. Keep an eye on enemies.

