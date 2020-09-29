Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Those in the media will do a remarkable job and will be applauded for their efforts. Develop a new skill to move ahead in your career.</p>.<p>You stretch yourself in all directions. You would reach out to people who need help. The family will support your decisions. Confidence will boost.</p>.<p>You would take care of the financial matters properly. Spending time with your spouse will make you feel better. Stress will decrease.</p>.<p>Money will flow in easily, but make sure it doesn't flow out that quick. Love life may go through tensed situations. Stay positive.</p>.<p>On the professional front, you will be given extra responsibilities which will make your schedule hectic. Friends/ loved one may betray you.</p>.<p>Those in politics, social sector should avoid sharing their ideas with others. Don't neglect your responsibilities. Pay attention to health.</p>.<p>Unexpected gains are possible in the stock market. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful.</p>.<p>You may lose big opportunities due to negligence. There are indications of legal controversies. Be careful while making a new business deal.</p>.<p>Cash inflow will be more than decent. You may be able to arrange funds for your ambitious ventures. Your curiosity will increase.</p>.<p>Health is a concern. You might face problems at your workplace due to which you will feel a little disturbed. Control your anger.</p>.<p>Prepare yourself so that you could survive the competition. Luck is with you. You will feel more positive about relationships. </p>.<p>Your friendly nature will win hearts. You will gain more knowledge about your field. Pay attention to your personal life.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>