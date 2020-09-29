Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 29, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Those in the media will do a remarkable job and will be applauded for their efforts. Develop a new skill to move ahead in your career.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You stretch yourself in all directions. You would reach out to people who need help. The family will support your decisions. Confidence will boost.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You would take care of the financial matters properly. Spending time with your spouse will make you feel better. Stress will decrease.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Money will flow in easily, but make sure it doesn't flow out that quick. Love life may go through tensed situations. Stay positive.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

On the professional front, you will be given extra responsibilities which will make your schedule hectic. Friends/ loved one may betray you.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Those in politics, social sector should avoid sharing their ideas with others. Don't neglect your responsibilities. Pay attention to health.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Unexpected gains are possible in the stock market. Health will be troublesome today. Any sort of dealings will not be successful.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

You may lose big opportunities due to negligence. There are indications of legal controversies. Be careful while making a new business deal.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Cash inflow will be more than decent. You may be able to arrange funds for your ambitious ventures. Your curiosity will increase.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Health is a concern. You might face problems at your workplace due to which you will feel a little disturbed. Control your anger.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Prepare yourself so that you could survive the competition. Luck is with you. You will feel more positive about relationships.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Your friendly nature will win hearts. You will gain more knowledge about your field. Pay attention to your personal life.

