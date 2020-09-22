Horoscope

Updated on

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 22, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

By Free Press Journal

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Good relations with seniors will pay you good dividends. A successful day awaits you at the workplace. Avoid unhealthy food.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

A romantic evening with your partner is on the cards. Those who are looking for a job may get new job opportunities. Avoid travelling.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

You will come out of your comfort zone and try your hands in new fields. Be diplomatic when it comes to solving domestic problems.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

New business partnerships are on the cards. You may make wrong decisions on both personal, professional front, so be careful.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

You will be in a position to avail new loans easily to settle your debts. The fortune is with you. Trading in stocks will be profitable.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

You will quickly overcome your mistakes and will rectify it. Seniors will appreciate your work. Legal matters are likely to get solved.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

Move on from the past and you will be experiencing substantial growth with the self. It's time to rebuild yourself. Don't neglect health.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

The health of your parents will get better. The sources of income will increase. Financially, you will become more stable.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

Troublesome domestic issues may resurface. Avoid acting greedy and selfish. Pay attention to your partner and his/ her feelings.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Today is a happy day. Money will flow easily. Health will be good. Your ideas will be appreciated at the workplace.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

You will feel motivated to work hard. Marital life will be blissful. Your bond with family, loved ones will improve.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Superiors will appreciate your honesty and commitment. There will be gains through speculations. Business meetings will be productive.

trending

Free Press Journal

www.freepressjournal.in