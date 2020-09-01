Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, September 1, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries (March 21-April 19)
Wear your favourite clothes today. This day will be filled of love and joy. You will be high on energy and nothing will hold you back. Your performance at the workplace may impress others.
Taurus (April 20-May 20)
Don't discuss your ideas or plannings with others. Your relationship with someone from the opposite sex will improve. Stay relaxed and enjoy your day.
Gemini (May 21-June 20)
Do not gossip or spread false rumours about anyone. Take a break and recharge your batteries. Today fiancés may be tight, but don’t worry.
Cancer (June 21-July 22)
Your financial situation will be good. You will do your best on both personal and professional fronts. Take care of your mental well-being.
Leo (July 23-August 22)
You need to sustain the growth that you have achieved in the past. Some changes are likely to take place in the workplace. Be careful about your health.
Virgo (August 23-September 22)
A family member who is suffering from a health problem will recover a bit. Your bosses/ seniors will appreciate your efforts in recent projects.
Libra (September 23-October 22)
A happy occasion will bring together all the family members. The luck will follow you. It is advisable that you reduce your stress and improve your efforts at the workplace.
Scorpio (October 23-November 21)
You need to build a new platform or to strengthen your recent platform to get more and steady success in your life. The planets are favouring you; so don’t lose your confidence too soon and continue with your efforts.
Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)
Travelling is on the cards for working professionals. Your performance on the work front will be impressive. This is the right time to develop your skills and gain more knowledge.
Capricorn (December 22-January 19)
Doctors, advocates and managers may face a challenging situation in their fields. Avoid outside food as it may affect your health today. Love life will be troublesome.
Aquarius (January 20-February 18)
You may go through some tensed moments at home. Avoid being rude and arrogant with others. Keep a tab on your anger.
Pisces (February 19-March 20)
Spend some quality time with your partner. Taking a break will help restore your lost energy and enthusiasm. You may accomplish all your commitments.