Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will be able to complete your previous backlog today. There will be appreciation from seniors for your work.

Taurus: You might decide on your own and then realise that if you had discussed this issue with your colleagues, the situation may be different. Take care of your health.

Gemini: Programs and planning will work well today, and you will be satisfied with your work. There will be increments or promotions in the near future.

Cancer: Practice makes perfect, and this you must apply in solving complicated issues at your workplace. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Leo: If you disagree with some opinion of a senior as openly dissenting with them could impact your position at your workplace. Try and cut down on frivolous expenses.

Virgo: Pending promotions or a change in job responsibilities could come through for some. New romantic relationships will bring happiness and could turn into deeper commitments.

Libra: Your dealings with others are likely to be particularly inspiring and happy, and you may have the chance to discover what truly makes your heart sing.

Scorpio: You are on the right track to success. There might be some chances of any change over in your job or opportunities of going abroad.

Sagittarius: You will find yourself restless, so you will be drawn to a quest for peace and spiritual solace. Avoid gossiping and junk food today.

Capricorn: Hard work will bring you success. You will earn pretty well, but your expenditures won't allow any kind of savings.

Aquarius: You might invest in a property. Close friends can serve as valuable sounding boards. Take care of your health, especially cold and flu.

Pisces: Today, concentrate more on your pending projects before looking for new ones. Your life partner will bring you immense joy today.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST