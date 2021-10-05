e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, October 04, 2021, 05:14 PM IST

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 5, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Want to know what's in the store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Nilikash P Pradhan
Nilikash P Pradhan
Aries: You will be able to complete your previous backlog today. There will be appreciation from seniors for your work.

Taurus: You might decide on your own and then realise that if you had discussed this issue with your colleagues, the situation may be different. Take care of your health.

Gemini: Programs and planning will work well today, and you will be satisfied with your work. There will be increments or promotions in the near future.

Cancer: Practice makes perfect, and this you must apply in solving complicated issues at your workplace. Romantic relationships will be fine.

Leo: If you disagree with some opinion of a senior as openly dissenting with them could impact your position at your workplace. Try and cut down on frivolous expenses.

Virgo: Pending promotions or a change in job responsibilities could come through for some. New romantic relationships will bring happiness and could turn into deeper commitments.

Libra: Your dealings with others are likely to be particularly inspiring and happy, and you may have the chance to discover what truly makes your heart sing.

Scorpio: You are on the right track to success. There might be some chances of any change over in your job or opportunities of going abroad.

Sagittarius: You will find yourself restless, so you will be drawn to a quest for peace and spiritual solace. Avoid gossiping and junk food today.

Capricorn: Hard work will bring you success. You will earn pretty well, but your expenditures won't allow any kind of savings.

Aquarius: You might invest in a property. Close friends can serve as valuable sounding boards. Take care of your health, especially cold and flu.

Pisces: Today, concentrate more on your pending projects before looking for new ones. Your life partner will bring you immense joy today.

Published on: Tuesday, October 05, 2021, 07:00 AM IST
