 Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 29, 2024, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar
Want to know what's in store for you, and find out what your sun sign says about the day that will be? Read on our Daily Horoscope by Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar.

Vinayak Vishwas KarandikarUpdated: Sunday, October 27, 2024, 11:15 PM IST
ARIES

Today is the day for study / enjoy family life/ business/job with some trouble

Finance: Expect expenditure on beauty products / luxurious items /education.

Career: people in liquor/ automobile dealers/ architects/pub will get success.

Domestic & love life: ill health/dispute with wife is indicated

Health: Diabetic people should avoid eating sweet.

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow

TAURUS

Today is the day for entertainment/ enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure on medical bill/ luxurious items /travel

Career: People from art/ ads / entertainment/ medical /bank /travel /lodge will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Married people may have some family issues.

Health: Some people may suffer from skin /kidney / eye problems.

Lucky no: 8

Lucky colour: Black/Blue

GEMINI

Today is the day to enjoy / travel /expenditure

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury items/ vehicle/ beauty products/children

Career: People in arts/ entertainment/ sports may get new opportunity.

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/ tour with family is indicated

Health: Some people may suffer from sexual /eye problems.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

CANCER

Good day for Students and teachers. Those who are appearing for exams will be successful.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/house/vehicle/entertainment

Career: People in fields like automobile/ architect/artist will be benefited

Domestic & love life: You will enjoy decorating your house or enjoy party at home.

Health: Today is a healthy day, but don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

LEO

Today is the day to travel/expenditure/enjoyment

Finance: Expect expenditure for business growth/travel /communication.

Career: People in fields like tourism/advertising/entertainment/architect will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Long journey with family is indicated

Health: You may suffer from knee pain/ shoulder pain / feet pain

Lucky no: 2

Lucky colour: silver / white

VIRGO

Today is the day to enjoy /travel/ entertainment/study

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/travel/ entertainment

Career: People in fields like entertainment/art/art classes/ tourism will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Long journey/ tour with family is indicated

Health: People may suffer from eye problems /throat pain/skin disease

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

LIBRA

You must pay attention to your Physical fitness.

Finance: Expect expenditure for premiums /health

Career: People from Insurance/ maintenance/ bar/entertainment will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Married people may experience some ups & down in their relationships. So avoid disputes.

Health: Physical stress/ mental stress /injury is indicated. So take precautions.

Lucky no: 5

Lucky colour: Green

SCORPIO

Today is the Day to study/ travel/ entertain.

Finance: Expect expenditure for luxury/ beauty products / entertainment.

Career: People from art/entertainment/tourism will be benefited.

Domestic & love life: Married/ love life will be romantic

Health: Some people may suffer from kidney/hernia/eye problem

Lucky no: 3

Lucky colour: Yellow / saffron

SAGITTARIUS

Today is the day of gain & losses so be careful

Finance: Expect expenditure for health / medical treatment/ entertainment

Career: Interior decorators/ automobile dealers/ entertainers/ medical will get success.

Domestic & love life: Relationships may see some twist & turns. So avoid disputes.

Health: some people may suffer from stomach pain/kidney/sexual problems.

Lucky no: 1

Lucky colour: Orange

CAPRICORN

Support from life partner/business partner is indicated

Finance: Expect expenditure on business/ /entertainment/children/spouse

Career: people in arts, entertainment, sports, advertisement will get success.

Domestic & love life: Married and love life will be romantic. Time to see movies/ play/ party

Health: Overall health will be good, but while enjoying don’t overlook your diet.

Lucky no: 6

Lucky colour: Pink

AQUARIUS

Good day for students and teachers. Those appearing for competitive exams will get success.

Finance: Expect expenditure for education/ interior decoration/vehicle

Career: People in fields like art classes/ interior decoration/architects/automobiles will be benefited

Domestic & love life: Enjoyment/party is expected in house

Health: some people may suffer from indigestion/ chest problems.

Lucky no: 7

Lucky colour: Grey

PISCES

Enjoyment /entertainment /party is indicated today.

Finance: Expect expenditure for father/ children /travel

Career: Liquor shop/ bars/ pubs will be benefited today. Sportsmen should take care as injuries are indicated.

Domestic & love life: Romance will be at its peak today so take necessary precautions to avoid problems.

Health: Eye problems/throat pain/ back pain indicated today.

Lucky no: 9

Lucky colour: Red

