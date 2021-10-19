Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 19, 2021, for all zodiac signs

Aries: You will get a chance to work with like-minded people. Your confidence will boost. Don't waste your money on unwanted things. Court matters are likely to get resolved.

Taurus: The current planetary position is favourable for you. Do not worry about your health, everything is fine. Keep a balance between family and work life. Use your energy wisely.

Gemini: You may face problems on the domestic front. You may purposely spend extra time at office so that you can stay away from unwanted confrontation. It is better to remain calm.

Cancer: Your cherished desires will be fulfilled with difficulty, but will ultimately bring you prosperity, fame and profits. Gains are on the cards, superiors will appreciate your work.

Leo: Your reputation at the workplace will boost. The seniors may like and implement your ideas at work. Those in the field of sports/ politics will take over their rivals with ease.

Virgo: Decisions related to your finances should be taken with proper care. Think twice before making any investment. Try to reduce your debt. Spend quality time with your spouse.

Libra: Learn to neglect negative things and people, it will help lower your stress levels. Those in the business/ political sector should think logically rather than emotionally.

Scorpio: Scrutinise your work, find your mistakes and correct them, as even minor mistakes may turn major. Avoid being impatient. Do not neglect your health.

Sagittarius: You will be on demand at your workplace, seniors will appreciate your work. Those looking for a new job may soon find one. Legal matters may get solved soon.

Capricorn: Your energy and stamina may dip. People are likely to oppose your ideas. Avoid arguing with any authoritative figure. Spend your money wisely.

Aquarius: You may have a lot of fun with your friends. You may meet new people. Your relation with your friends will improve. Your coping skills will be highly appreciated.

Pisces: Conflicts and confrontations are likely to occur in matters related to property. Be open-minded and let go of your ego. Maintain peace and harmony at home. Drive cautiously.

Published on: Tuesday, October 19, 2021, 07:21 AM IST