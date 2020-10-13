Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

<p>Disappointments and increased work pressure will make you feel restless. Your anger may increase. Spend quality time with spouse.</p>.<p>Focus on your tasks. Things may not work out the way you wanted. Stress will increase. Stay away from arguments and junk food.</p>.<p>Seniors will expect a good performance from you. Think twice before making any commitment. Retailers will see a rise in income.</p>.<p>Minor disagreements with colleagues are on the cards. Be ready, as work pressure will be too much today. Your skills, stamina will be tested.</p>.<p>People will be impressed with your skills and intelligence. Business is likely to boost. Don't share your secrets with friends. Students should study well.</p>.<p>Your professional life is looking bright. Financial status is likely to improve. You may think of buying a new home or a property.</p>.<p>You may face some challenges in your social life. In terms of money, you will earn well. New growth in the career is indicated.</p>.<p>Strike a balance between heart and mind. You may get confused while making a decision. Family disputes may disturb you mentally.</p>.<p>People may ride roughshod over your principles and you should take care to guard against this. Use your money, power wisely.</p>.<p>Your friends, loved ones, admirers will support you. Romance is in the air. Singles may find someone special, mostly at workplace.</p>.<p>Stick to the ethics and principles if you want to earn good profits. New contacts will help boost your professional life in future.</p>.<p>Talk to your colleagues if you are confused about something related to the workplace. Those in politics, social sector need to stay cautious.</p>. <p><em><strong>(To download our E-paper please <a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/"></a><a href="https://epaper.freepressjournal.in/">click here</a>. </strong></em><em><strong>The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.</strong></em><em><strong>)</strong></em></p>