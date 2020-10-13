Horoscope

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 13, 2020, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Nilikash P Pradhan

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Disappointments and increased work pressure will make you feel restless. Your anger may increase. Spend quality time with spouse.

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

Focus on your tasks. Things may not work out the way you wanted. Stress will increase. Stay away from arguments and junk food.

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Seniors will expect a good performance from you. Think twice before making any commitment. Retailers will see a rise in income.

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Minor disagreements with colleagues are on the cards. Be ready, as work pressure will be too much today. Your skills, stamina will be tested.

Leo (July 23-August 22)

People will be impressed with your skills and intelligence. Business is likely to boost. Don't share your secrets with friends. Students should study well.

Virgo (August 23-September 22)

Your professional life is looking bright. Financial status is likely to improve. You may think of buying a new home or a property.

Libra (September 23-October 22)

You may face some challenges in your social life. In terms of money, you will earn well. New growth in the career is indicated.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21)

Strike a balance between heart and mind. You may get confused while making a decision. Family disputes may disturb you mentally.

Sagittarius (November 22-December 21)

People may ride roughshod over your principles and you should take care to guard against this. Use your money, power wisely.

Capricorn (December 22-January 19)

Your friends, loved ones, admirers will support you. Romance is in the air. Singles may find someone special, mostly at workplace.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18)

Stick to the ethics and principles if you want to earn good profits. New contacts will help boost your professional life in future.

Pisces (February 19-March 20)

Talk to your colleagues if you are confused about something related to the workplace. Those in politics, social sector need to stay cautious.

