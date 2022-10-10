Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, October 11, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas Karandikar

ARIES

Focus on studies and career today. Expect expenditure for house or vehicle. People in fields like education and communication will benefit. Mother’s ill health is indicated. It's a good day to join career-oriented courses. You may have throat problems.

TAURUS

Advice of family members will help you in decisions. Expect expenditure for family needs. People in fields like networking, entertainment and share market will do well. Make time to be with your family. Some may suffer from throat infection.

GEMINI

Take care of your health. You may pay medical or education bills. People in fields like communication and publication will get success. It's a good day for doing household activities. Some people may suffer from toothache.

CANCER

Today is a day to travel. Expenses for health and children are indicated. People in fields like tourism will do well. Those who have applied for permissions will get them. Some may suffer from cough and cold.

LEO

Your investments will mature today. Expenses on business development are indicated. People in fields like finance and consultancy will get benefits. You will enjoy good family time. Some of you may suffer from throat problem or cough.

VIRGO

It's a day to focus on your career. Expect expenditure on communication. People in fields like tourism will do well. Work pressure may keep you away from family. Some of you may have knee pain.

LIBRA

Today is a day to travel and study. Expect expenditure on education. People in fields like finance, law and marketing will do well. Job transfer or business travel is indicated. You may go for a long journey. Some people may suffer from throat pain.

SCORPIO

Take care, as loss, injury or stress is indicated today. Expenses on education, business and health are indicated. People in fields like networking or journalism will benefit. Dispute in relationship is indicated. Some people may suffer from skin problems.

SAGITTARIUS

If you are ready to fight, then victory is yours. Expect expenditure for insurance premium. People in fields like literature or public speaking will get success. Your job responsibility will deprive you of family time. You may have indigestion.

CAPRICORN

Today success is guaranteed in business or job. Expenses for medical treatment are indicated. People in fields like medicine and communication will do well. You may have a dispute with your spouse. Some people may suffer from a skin problem.

AQUARIUS

Loss, damage or injury is indicated today. Think twice before helping anyone financially. People in fields like occult science and finance will benefit. Dispute with children is indicated. You may have throat or skin problems.

PISCES

It's a day for celebrations or a reunion. Expenses on a party are indicated. People in fields like event management will benefit. Those in a relationship can tie the knot. Some of you may have a cough.